Fox Factory Launches V8-Powered Wrangler Commando As a Nod to America’s Veterans

Only active duty Armed Forces or veterans will be able to buy nearly every one of the 250 examples for sale

If you want a Wrangler that channels the spirit of iconic Willys military Jeeps, here’s a new option.

Today is Veteran’s Day, and before we get into today’s announcement from Fox Factory Vehicles, it’s worth taking a moment to thank all members of the U.S. Armed Forces for their service and sacrifice. To celebrate that occasion, and the 250th anniversaries of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Fox debuted a special limited-production build of the Jeep Wrangler JL: the Wrangler Commando.

Limited to just 250 units, this build upfits your typical Jeep Wrangler with a host of off-road upgrades. You also get the fitting ’41 paint scheme, which recently launched as an homage to the old-school Willys Jeeps in the first place.

Ironically, as the Wrangler 392 is not officially available on Jeep’s own configurator for 2026 — at least not at time of writing — the Fox Factory Jeep Wrangler Commando is a way to still get the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 under the hood. And at $69,995, Fox’s price for this special run of aftermarket-built Wranglers is a hell of a bargain over the old 392’s, ahem, $100K price tag.

If even that still isn’t enough power for you, the headline powertrain upgrade is an optional Whipple supercharger. That takes the grunt (in this Jeep Wrangler, remember) to 705 horsepower. Beyond that, the Commando gets a 3.5-inch JKS suspension lift, Fox 3.0 internal bypass shocks (naturally), and 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with 37-inch Nitto mud-terrains. You also get tube doors and a custom Bestop Bimini top, while you can also pair your souped up V8 with a Magnaflow exhaust system and an optional 12,000-pound Warn winch.

How do I get one?

The limited-run Jeep Wrangler Commando, Fox Factory says, will be available exclusively to active duty military personnel and veterans. At least 249 of the 250-unit production run will be: The last unit is the only one that will actually be open to the public at-large. The plan with that vehicle is to auction it off during Military Appreciation Month in May. Money raised from that auction will go to “support vital work for our troops”, according to Fox Factory Vehicles’ statement.

Servicemembers can find out more on the Commando and how to apply to be one of the 249 buyers on Fox’s website.

Members of the public will be able to view the Jeep Wrangler Commando build during the Los Angeles Auto Show, which kicks off next week and runs through November 30.