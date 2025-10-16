Cadillac Confirms a Next-Gen CT5 Sedan After Model Year 2026, But No CT4

(Images: General Motors | Cadillac)

Cadillac is keeping sedans alive…well, it’s keeping one of them alive.

The Cadillac CT4 and CT5 have been part of the brand’s lineup for six years now, but it’s time for the next-generation models to make their debut. As it turns out, thanks to an announcement first posted to the Cadillac V-Club forums, we have more information on the CT4 and CT5’s future. While Cadillac does still plan to keep its midsize CT5 sedan going for another generation, it will discontinue the smaller CT4 after June 2026.

That’s according to a letter sent by Global Cadillac VP John Roth — a letter that the automaker has verified to media outlets. “I am thrilled to confirm that the legacy of the CT5 will continue as a next-generation internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle in a future model year,” Roth says in the announcement. He did not specify which model year, so we still don’t know with certainty whether the next CT5 will immediately follow the end of the current model. But, at least it is still coming, and it will not be a full EV as the industry pivots away from a rush toward fully electrifying their lineups.

The next-generation CT5, like the current model, will be build at GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant. Roth affirmed the sedan will go on sale in the US and Canada. The current CT5 will continue production through late 2026, though we’ll have to wait and see whether there’s at least a short hiatus before the new one comes along.

It’s also unclear which internal combustion engines Cadillac will carry forward into the new generation. The company is investing $888 million in its Tonawanda production plant to build a new V8 engine, though. It is totally plausible, then, that we will in fact see a new CT5-V Blackwing make it through the rest of the decade. That said, GM will also likely keep turbo-four and V6 options in the mix, as well.