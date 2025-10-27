Kia’s Latest EV4 GT Teaser Leaves Little to the Imagination for the Brand’s Next Sporty Electric Hatchback

We should know much more sometime in the next few months, hopefully including the US-spec version

The hotter EV4 hatchback should arrive sometime early next year. Here’s what you can expect.

If you caught our initial coverage of the Kia EV4, you’ll note that it’s currently a sedan, and not a hatchback. The hatch has gone on sale over in Europe, though, and Kia isn’t stopping with just releasing “normal” versions of either body type. Now, after it was spied out and about earlier this year, Kia is officially teasing a hotter EV4 GT hatchback, which would slot in below the stupidly quick EV6 GT.

Now, the upcoming Kia EV4 GT probably won’t sport anywhere near the same 641 horsepower as the EV6 (or the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, for that matter), but it should get a significant bump over the 201-horsepower EV4 we have now. The bright yellow brake calipers and “GT foil” wrap further belie its performance intentions.

At the back, Kia also cheekily included “Grand Tomorrow”, “Good Times” and “Great Thrills” into the tri-color wrap, so that says it all, really. Except that it doesn’t, since Kia has not (yet) provided actual specs for the EV4 GT model for any market, let alone the United States.

If you’re hoping this teaser signals the hatchback will actually make it over the Pacific — it has far better proportions than the so-called EV4 Fastback, in my opinion — don’t hold your breath. We may well get the GT model, but we’re likely going to get it in that sedan body style, whether you’re a fan of it or not.

We should have more clarity on what’s happening with the next slate of EV4 updates, including the GT’s availability in North America, sometime in the next several months. Kia currently has a full reveal on the docket in 2026, so we’ll keep our ears to the ground on what you can expect to see (or not see) when that time comes.

While we wait for more news, check out more on the US-spec Kia EV4 in the video below: