The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Brings Serious PHEV Punch For Less Cash Than Its Rivals

Mercedes is still sticking with wagons, and the plug-in hybrid E53 packs some serious power.

When I reviewed the mid-tier Audi SQ8, some folks ribbed me for considering a nearly $100,000 SUV a “bargain”. That’s a fair point looking at it in a vacuum, but that car’s shtick is about perspective — it’s not cheap, but it’s a hell of a lot cheaper than a Lamborghini Urus to get most of the way there on performance. We have a similar situation with the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon. What we’re looking at today is a 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged station wagon that just happens to have a plug-in hybrid setup capable of 41 miles on electricity alone. But it also has up to 604 horsepower (yep, same as the old V8 E63 S), and it costs less than $100K.

Mercedes dropped that pricing nugget Thursday, as it rolled out details on the wagon counterpart to the AMG E53 sedan. Naturally, the long-roof variant is about $3,750 more expensive, but even the resulting $94,500 price tag (including an $1,150 destination fee) is nearly $30K less than the old E63 wagon. It’s also $33K less than the 621-horsepower Audi RS6 Avant for very nearly the same amount of power.

With options, the Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon will eclipse the six-figure mark.

Granted, we are talking about a base price for the 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon here. You will get two additional trim options, per usual: Exclusive and Pinnacle. Each adds some more features to the table:

Exclusive Trim: Adds standard equipment plus “Digital Light” headlights, heat and noise-insulating glass and active ambient lighting with sound visualization;

Pinnacle Trim: Adds in standard + Exclusive features, then Digital Light with projections, four-zone climate control, a head-up display and MBUX interior assistant.

As standard fare, each E53 wagon gets all-wheel drive, rear axle steering, a Burmester 4D surround sound system, seven drive mode programs (including hybrid-specific modes), a panoramic sliding sunroof and Nappa leather upholstery. The E53 plug-in hybrid also gets “AMG Real Performance Sound”, essentially to mask the lack of a V8.

Mercedes offers up a couple packages above and beyond the trim levels to enhance performance and technological features, if you want to go down either route. The optional AMG Dynamic Plus package adds in an electronically-controlled rear differential, a “Race Start” mode to accompany the existing drive modes and a composite brake setup, with ought to help bring the hefty wagon back down from its 174 mph top speed (when equipped with that package; otherwise it’s 155 mph).

Options and more options

On its own, the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine in the E53 kicks out 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. Add in the electric motor, fed by a 21.2-kWh (usable capacity) battery, and the total output increases to 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. In order to get that full 604 horsepower, you do technically have to be in the optional Race Start mode. So, that 27 horsepower is locked behind the paywall of the Dynamic Plus package. As usual with Mercedes’ modern cars, other tweaks like the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Package, the AMG Night Package (and its “Plus” variant) are still available. By default, you get 20-inch AMG wheels, though you can switch to another style or upgrade to 21-inch wheels as well.

Another optional Superscreen package gets you the infotainment setup you see above. In addition to the standard digital cluster, you get a 14.4-inch infotainment screen, while the package itself adds in a third, 12.3-inch unit for the passenger. Different interior options and packages, including a Multicontour or Performance Seat Package, are further customization options.

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E53 wagon will have an “Edition 1” launch model, finished in Manufaktur Alpine Gray paint with AMG graphics and accents, gloss black 21-inch AMG forged cross-spoke wheels and a unique, edition-specific interior. However, at this time, the configurator is not yet available, so it’s still unclear how much all the options or the top-end launch version costs.

Mercedes did say, though, that the E53 wagon will be availalbe in “early fall”, so expect to see it in showrooms in the coming weeks, if you’re still one to be swayed by a wickedly quick family hauler. After all, the automaker claims this will do 0-60 in 3.8 seconds (again, with the Race Start option). That’ll get the kids to school in a jiffy.

