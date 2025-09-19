Hyundai Recalls More Than 500,000 Palisade SUVs to Address Seatbelt Problems

Safety regulators insist you can still drive the vehicles while awaiting a fix — but there are a couple extra steps they advise

The seatbelt buckles in more than half a million Hyundai Palisades could fail.

Hyundai launched a new recall for its 2020-2025 Palisade SUV models, because seatbelt buckles in the first and second rows may not latch properly. Specifically, the issue impacts 568,580 vehicles built between April 10, 2019 and June 26, 2025. It does not include the new 2026 Palisade, which just saw a major generational overhaul.

According to what the automaker told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), buckles for the driver’s seat, passenger’s seat and the outboard second row seats (excluding the middle seat, in Palisades that have a bench instead of captain’s chairs) may be defective. The seatbelt buckle supplier, Hyundai says, may have used out-of-specification components that prevent the buckles from fully latching, creating a safety problem where occupants may be at greater risk of injury in a crash.

The suspect components could cause interference within the latch channel, particularly in cold temperatures. Owners may notice a lighter than usual “click” sound when fastening a defective seatbelt buckle, and the push button to release the buckle may still be depressed, even after trying to fasten up yourself or an occupant in the first place. In some cases, the seatbelt may come unbuckled while driving, triggering both visual and auditory notifications to the driver.

What’s the fix?

The NHTSA notes owners can continue driving affected 2020-2025 Palisade vehicles. However, they are advised to take some extra actions to make sure seatbelts are secured. First, occupants should fasten their belts in a “quick and direct” motion (as slowly doing it may keep the buckle from latching properly). Once they are buckled in, they should pull on the belt to confirm it is actually latched as it should be.

Hyundai says it will notify impacted Palisade owners to the problem on November 10. From there, owners will need to take their vehicles into their dealer to have the seatbelt buckles inspected. If the buckle assemble has out-of-spec parts, then Hyundai will replace the problem units, free of charge. While the newer vehicles should still be under warranty, the automaker says it is taking care of the problem whether owners are still covered under warranty or not.

If you want to find out more information, you can plug in your Palisade’s VIN to the NHTSA recall website (recall number 25V-607), or Hyundai’s own recall site (recall number 283).

