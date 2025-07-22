2026 Lucid Air Aims for Quality-of-Life Improvements, Including Better Range for the Touring

(Images: Lucid Motors)

Every 2026 Lucid Air gets a few upgrades to make it a better, more livable EV than it already was.

Lucid’s flagship sedan continues to see year-over-year tweaks, with 2026 models getting a few updates to improve convenience and peace of mind (and yes, that does include range on one particular model). On July 31, all Lucid Airs will also gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network, provided you roll up with a CCS-to-NACS adapter to be able to use V3 and newer stations.

The automaker now sells a $220 adapter to be able to plug into Tesla’s vast system of 23,500 Superchargers. Lucid claims in its announcement using the adapter will allow cars to charge at up to 50 kW, which should recuperate about 200 miles of range each hour. And if you think that rate is a bit, ahem, low given the Air’s capability to charge up to 250 kW on CCS chargers, so did I. That does at least offer drivers some flexibility in terms of where they charge, though, as you’ll be able to plug in through the Lucid app and the Supercharger will bill to whatever credit card you have on file.

2026 Lucid Air models now also get a mobile charging kit as standard equipment, allowing owners to plug in on a Level 2 AC charger at up to 9.6 kW, or trickle charge on a 120-volt outlet. Using the faster option on a 40-amp circuit and 240-volt outlet will replenish about 40 miles of range per hour, Lucid says. Using the slower option A RangeXchange charging adapter also enables vehicle-to-vehicle charging. A new AC compressor also makes its way over from the newer Gravity SUV, which should improve cooling efficiency and run a bit quieter for a more pleasant cabin when you do need to crank the air conditioning.

Like before, the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring still manages up to 512 miles of range on a charge. The Touring model, however, gets a 6% improvement, for a new estimated driving range of 431 miles (up from 406).

On the styling front, the 2026 Lucid Air isn’t changing much, with one notable exception. A new set of 19-inch “Aeronaut” wheels is available for all three versions of the Air (Pure, Touring and Grand Touring). Inside, the Pure trim gets a rear center console display with some storage as part of a Comfort and Convenience Package, while the Grand Touring gets heated, ventilated and massaging 20-way adjustable seats.

Pricing for the updated Air is higher than before, as you’d expect whenever there are some changes in the mix. The base 2026 Lucid Air Pure now starts at $72,400 ($1,000 more), while the Touring is also $1,000 higher, at $81,400. The Grand Touring sees the biggest price hike in the range, as it now comes in at $116,400 ($4,000 pricier than before). Good news if you’re going for the 1,234-horsepower Sapphire, though: You won’t pay a penny more than the same $250,500 asking price Lucid demanded last year. You just have to, you know, stomach paying more than twice as much as a Tesla Model S Plaid.