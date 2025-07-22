2026 Acura Integra Gets a Styling and Tech Update Before Hitting Dealers Next Month

A larger standard touchscreen, new body kit and new exterior colors headline the 2026 Acura Integra’s updates.

It’s been around for three years now, and now the Acura Integra is getting a few choice updates for the 2026 model year. It’s still one of the few compact cars left with a 6-speed manual transmission, and the automaker is keeping that option for the folks shopping its five-door liftback against the competition. In fact, there aren’t any earth-shattering changes in store for the current generation as Acura celebrates the Integra’s 40-year anniversary this year. There are a few thoughtful updates, though, making the 2026 Acura Integra a more appealing prospect against prior model years.

The headline change, as Honda has been rolling out across its entire model lineup, is a now-standard 9-inch touchscreen display. The new unit replaces the old 7-inch infotainment setup that formerly came on Integras without the Technology Package, and adds in wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Wireless smartphone charging also comes standard.

In terms of exterior styling, the 2026 Acura Integra gets three new colors in the palette: Solar Silver Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl (a mainstay across Honda and Acura’s lineups these days) and Double Apex Blue Pearl. That last color debuted on the ZDX Type S, and brings in a color-matched grille, as does Performance Red Pearl.

The Integra A-Spec gets a few more changes in the styling department, both inside and out. A new body kit is part of the package, adding in gloss black side spoilers to the front fascia and new side sill garnish, and fresh black 18-inch wheels. Inside, there’s a new trim pattern on the dashboard, extended ambient lighting on the A-Spec model and new blue micro-suede inserts with the Orchid seats. Opt for the Ebony interior, and you’ll get yellow stitching on the door panels, steering wheel, seats and shift boot instead.

As for the Integra Type S, 2026 appears to be a carryover year, with no noteworthy changes on tap. You still get a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque with that model, while the standard Integra uses a 1.5-liter turbo-four putting out 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. The 6-speed manual is still exclusive to the Type S, while it’s an option on the A-Spec (or you can get a CVT…if that’s your thing).

The 2026 Acura Integra will arrive at dealers next month. The company didn’t mention pricing, but it shouldn’t change too much from what we know now. Base pricing may go up a bit from the current $34,195 thanks to the larger screen, while Integra pricing tops out around $39,195 for the A-Spec with Technology or $54,095 for the Type S.