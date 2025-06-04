Ford Recalls Nearly Half a Million Explorer SUVs for B-Pillar Trim Falling Off

(Images: Ford)

Ford is again recalling the Explorer for a trim piece that could detach, but not the same one as a previous recall.

A week after Ford Motor Company recalled more than 1 million vehicles across both Ford and Lincoln brands for issues with its Sync 4 firmware including rear camera glitches, there is a new campaign targeting 2016-2017 Ford Explorer SUVs for trim pieces that could come off. The automaker informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the issue in a safety recall report dated May 23, 2025 (they typically publish to the NHTSA’s website about a week to 10 days afterward).

Now, if that problem sounds familiar, don’t worry — you aren’t mistaken. Ford did indeed recall about 2 million fifth-generation Explorers for A-pillar pieces that could fly off. This is a bit different, as the 492,195 the company’s targeting with this recall concern B-pillar trim pieces (the ones on the back edge of the front doors containing the integrated keypad on some models) that could fly off. This distinct campaign also targets a narrower range of Explorers built between June 11, 2015 and April 19, 2017. Ford says it included a two-week buffer period to cover problematic units built within that time frame at its Chicago Assembly Plant, and that it introduced “process improvement actions” on the assembly to prevent the issue on later Explorers as of April 5, 2017.

Specifically, the company says in its report that “applique detachment may result from a combination of a design change adding a foam donut to the back (attachment side) of the applique that increased outward reaction force on the part, and inconsistent usage of hand rollers used to ensure complete adhesion of the part to door sheet metal during installation at the vehicle assembly plant.” As you can probably work out, the B-pillar trim coming off at speed could create a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash for owners or other motorists.

Before the trim piece actually detaches, Ford says owners may notice the trim appliques separating from the top of the front doors when entering or exiting the car. You may also hear rattling or abnormal wind noise when driving.

Per the NHTSA report, this problem impacts about 4% of the total recall population — or about 20,000 Explorer SUVs. Ford says it issued a technical service bulletin to delaers on July 4, 2019, but did not consider it a safety risk at the time due to the relatively low mass of the part, as well as a “prior discussion and alignment with NHTSA on another trim detachment topic in 2018”.

However, the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) forwarded no fewer than 38 customer complaints to Ford in March 2025 about B-pillar appliques partially or fully detaching from 2016-2017 Explorers. While the automaker says it isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue, it has received 1,482 warranty claims for B-pillar trim pieces falling off over the past decade, between December 4, 2015 and February 10, 2025.

Ford’s Field Review Committee, responsible for evaluating these safety-related concerns, approved a recall (or “field action”) on May 16, 2025.

So, what’s the fix?

It’s worth noting the nearly half-million 2016-2017 Ford Explorer SUVs covered under this campaign may or may not have the integrated keypad in the door pillar trim. The issue is not exclusive to the keypad appliques or those without it.

At the moment, Ford says there is no conclusive fix for the issue — it’s still working on a solution. That may signal a need for a design update, as the automaker’s solution for the larger A-pillar issue was to install new pieces with extra adhesive to stop them coming off. Evidently, that sort of straightforward remedy isn’t going to work here (at least not to Ford’s satisfaction where it will no longer be an issue moving forward).

When a remedy is actually available, Ford will notify owners to take their Explorer to their dealer of choice (including a Lincoln dealer, if that’s more convenient) to have the repair work done, free of charge. In the meantime, an interim letter outlining the issue, and that a remedy is in development, will go out between June 9 and June 13, 2025. The report notes VINs should be searchable for this recall as of May 27, so you should be able to find out more information through Ford’s recall website, or by contacting your dealer.

Ford is not having a great year for recalls: While the company is trying to take steps to improve build quality and minimize customer complaints, the automaker has issued 69 recalls from January 1 through June 2. The next automaker in line in terms of number of recall campaigns to-date this year is Volkswagen with 15, followed by Chrysler with 13 and GM with 11.