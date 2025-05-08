Ford Confirms Price Hikes Are Coming for Mach-E, Bronco Sport and Maverick Models

Reports suggest the automaker could raise prices by up to $2,000 — but some models may not get that much more expensive than they are now

Ford is raising prices on key models it currently builds in Mexico.

This week, Ford confirmed it would raise prices on three models in its lineup, as a result of the ongoing 25% automotive tariffs the Trump administration enacted in early April. The Bronco Sport, the Maverick and the Mach-E will get more expensive — also in part due to year-over-year MSRP shifts — though Ford says it is not passing the full cost burden of automotive tariffs onto customers at this point.

The price hikes, as initially reported by Reuters, means some variants of those three models could ultimately cost up to $2,000 more than before. While other automakers have threatened price increases as we head into the summer, offering a temporary reprieve for buyers shopping cars that are already on dealer lots, Ford’s move is one of the first significant changes to actually take effect. However, there is a caveat to the price boost: it will only impact vehicles built after May 2.

That means cars that are already available from dealers won’t necessarily be more expensive just yet. Cars built in early May will likely arrive by late June. Beyond that, Ford extended its “From America, For America” employee pricing offer — opening up employee pricing on most of its 2025 models — until after the July 4 holiday. So, barring any other unpredictable changes in the coming weeks, prices on new 2025 Bronco Sport, Maverick and Mach-E models will see their MSRPs increase about two months from now.

The Reuters report strictly mentions what may be the most extreme $2,000 change from status quo when July rolls around. It doesn’t get into the minutia of which model will be more expensive, suggesting that some models will see more modest price changes (in the ball park of hundreds of dollars).

On Thursday, the White House announced the framework of a “historic” trade deal with the United Kingdom, which partially focuses on automotive imports moving forward. Under this deal, the U.S. would tariff the first 100,000 vehicles coming from the UK at 10% (the “reciprocal tariff” rate, which is still in effect elsewhere), then apply a 25% levy to any vehicles above and beyond that cap. This particularly affects Jaguar, Land Rover and Mini, all of which build cars in the UK and ship them over to U.S. dealers.

In the North American region, the Trump administration softened its approach on double tariffs for new vehicles and foreign auto parts imported into the country, after pressure from automakers. However, the baseline 25% automotive levy is still broadly in place, as the White House stresses today’s UK deal “sets the tone for other trading partners to promote reciprocal trade with the United States.”