Can Electric Vehicles Be Towed? What You Need to Know

Flatbed tow truck is the way to go. [image: Freepik.com]

As electric vehicles (EVs) become more popular, many drivers are unsure about the correct way to tow them. Unlike traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, EVs have unique drivetrain and battery structures that require special handling by tow trucks. Using the wrong method can lead to serious damage, potentially costing thousands of dollars in repairs. In this guide, we’ll explore the safest towing practices for EVs and highlight key factors to consider when roadside assistance is needed.

Why Towing an EV Is Different from a Gas-Powered Car

Electric vehicles do not have a conventional transmission system like gasoline or diesel cars. Instead, they rely on an electric motor directly connected to the wheels. When an EV is towed improperly—such as by dragging it with two wheels on the ground—the motor can generate electricity without proper regulation, leading to overheating and potential damage to the inverter or battery pack.

Additionally, regenerative braking systems, designed to recover energy while driving, can interfere with traditional towing processes, causing further complications. This is why manufacturers recommend specific towing methods to protect the vehicle’s essential components.

Safe Methods for Towing an Electric Vehicle

If your EV breaks down and needs towing, it’s crucial to follow manufacturer guidelines. The safest options include:

1. Flatbed Tow Trucks (Recommended Method)

A flatbed tow truck is the best and safest way to transport an electric vehicle. With all four wheels lifted off the ground, there is no risk of drivetrain damage, regenerative braking activation, or unwanted electricity generation. This method is preferred for most modern EVs, including models from Tesla, Nissan, Ford, and Hyundai.

2. Tow Dolly (Front-Wheel Drive EVs Only)

For front-wheel-drive EVs, a tow dolly can be used, lifting the front wheels while allowing the rear wheels to roll freely. However, this is only suitable for EVs without active rear-wheel regenerative braking systems. Always check the manufacturer’s manual before using this method.

3. Wheel-Lift Tow Trucks (Use with Caution)

While wheel-lift tow trucks can be an option for some electric vehicles, they should only be used if they can safely lift and support the driven wheels off the ground. Incorrect usage can cause drivetrain stress, leading to costly repairs.

How to Avoid Battery Damage During Towing

To protect your EV’s battery and electrical system during towing, consider these precautions:

Follow the Owner’s Manual – Every EV has specific guidelines for safe towing procedures. Always refer to the manual before calling for roadside assistance.

Turn Off the Vehicle Completely – Many EVs remain in a standby state even when parked. Ensure the power system is fully shut down before towing.

Use Neutral or Transport Mode – Some EVs, like Tesla, have a dedicated “Transport Mode” that disengages the parking brake and allows for safer movement.

Avoid Long-Distance Towing with Wheels on the Ground – Even if allowed by the manufacturer, prolonged towing with wheels in contact with the road can overheat components.

Finding the Right Tow Truck for EV Towing

If you need professional towing for your electric vehicle, it’s essential to choose a service equipped with the right tow trucks. Not all towing companies have the expertise to handle EVs properly, so verifying their experience beforehand can save you from potential damage.

For businesses involved in vehicle recovery, it is essential to update their fleet and choose tow trucks that meet the requirements of modern electric vehicles. As the number of EVs on the road continues to grow, having the right equipment ensures safe transportation without risking damage to their powertrain.

Final Word

Towing an electric vehicle requires special considerations to prevent drivetrain and battery damage. The safest method is using a flatbed tow truck, while other techniques should only be used if specifically approved by the manufacturer. By following best practices and choosing experienced towing services, EV owners can ensure their vehicle is transported safely and without unnecessary risks.

When in doubt, always consult your owner’s manual and work with professionals who understand the unique requirements of electric vehicles.