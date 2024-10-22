2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Gets a Slight Price Shave, Starts Out $1,000 Less Expensive

You won't be able to get a V8, but at least the six-pot isn't as pricey

(Images: Stellantis | Jeep)

The Jeep Grand Cherokee gets a little cheaper, so long as you don’t get the 4xe.

Right now, we’re three years in to the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee — a generation that’s spawned both a three-row ‘L’ model and a 4xe plug-in hybrid. For 2025, the formula broadly remains the same, with the only major omission being the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 from the three-row Grand Cherokee L as well as the two-row model. So, from this point forward your options will be the gas models packing a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, or the 2.0-liter-backed 4xe PHEV.

On the pricing front, the rear-wheel drive 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo is still the most affordable model. This year it’s actually getting $1,000 less expensive, with the base price now coming in at $38,830 including destination. You’ll get a discount no matter which V6-equipped Grand Cherokee you buy, so that’ll help some folks cope with the fact that they can no longer get the 357-horsepower V8 option. Instead, you have to make do with 293 horsepower, which is…well, adequate, but not necessarily ideal. Going for the 4×4 model, regardless of trim, will cost you another $2,000.

The mid-range Limited and Altitude trims see the same $1,000 price cut as the Laredo.

If you want a swankier Grand Cherokee, though, you’re in luck, as those get an even larger discount. The Overland and Summit trims both see $4,000 shaved off their MSRPs, so long as you stick with the V6 engine. Pricing for those trims comes in at $58,790 and $60,355 respectively (including $1,795 destination).

But what about the 4xe? You can still buy them, of course, but you won’t see any savings this time around. Pricing for the entry-level Limited 4xe starts at $62,285, while the loaded Summit Reserve 4xe will set you back an eye-watering $80,945. You do get 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque from the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to an electric motor and 17.3-kWh battery pack, though.

The 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee configurator is available right now, with all the updated pricing. Going for a three-row Grand Cherokee L will cost you $2,000, as will the 4×4, on lower-end trims where you have the option.