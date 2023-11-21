Couldn’t Get a Dodge Demon 170? Here’s the Next Best Thing: A Hellephant C170 Heart Transplant

Now you can buy the Hellephant C170 and put it in whatever you please

Enough power to move mountains – and anyone can have it.

Cool, but untouchably expensive, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and its 1,025 horsepower served as the Hellcat’s “last call”. With an MSRP of $96,666 and relatively low production numbers, they’re hard to come by (especially at that sticker price). Thankfully, the folks over at Mopar are offering the heart of that car for the much lower price of $27,695. All you have to do is find a car to drop it into.

The Hellephant crate motor pairs Mopar’s familiar 6.2L V8 with a 3.0L supercharger. In addition to 1,025 horsepower, the pair also produces 945 lb-ft of torque. Through Dodge Direct Connection, buying the crate motor gets you all the same upgrades we saw on the Demon 170.

Those upgrades include stronger connecting rods, better rod and main bearings, stronger fasteners, better heads and a fuel system that can run E85 to name a few.

Here’s how you get your hands on one!

These engines will become available at the start of 2024, and you can check out the catalog at dcperformance.com. It isn’t the cheapest crate motor available from Mopar’s “Direct Connection” catalogue, but the price is justified. By comparison, a standard Hellcat crate engine is almost exactly $10,000 less than the Hellephant.

Can’t get enough Mopar or Hellcat in your media diet? Check out our video on the Dodge Demon 170 below.