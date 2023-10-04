The 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport Aims to Be a More Serious Off-Roader, But Is It Different Enough?

The 2024 Honda Passport is not a completely new model, but the TrailSport does get some noteworthy changes.

I thoroughly tested the Honda Passport TrailSport, off-road, in the Anza-Borrego desert back in in December 2021. At the time, I was very pleased with the package, especially it’s outstanding i-VTM4 torque vectoring all-wheel drive system. In many ways, this all-wheel drive system made up for some of its shortcomings. Namely traction, and capability.

You see, the previous Honda Passport TrailSport had sub-standard off-road tires, and the suspension was not quite up to the task. In addition, it needed better underside protection – among other things. The Firestone tires were fine on the highway, and they certainly look rugged, but they’re not.

Fast-forward a few years and it appears that Honda has rectified many of those issues. In addition, they gussied up the interior with a new, wider center console with larger cup holders. In addition, there is a larger area for both cellphone charging and cellphone storage (there’s now room for two side-by-side). Honda included a USB Type A and USB-C outlets as well.

The most notable highlight for me is the tire and suspension upgrades. First, the tires are now meaty General Grabber A/TX (light) off-road rubber mounted on macho-looking 18-inch wheels. I got to say, these 245/60R18 Grabbers look great on the Honda. The spring rates, shock tuning and sway-bar have all been enhanced for better off-road performance, along with a compliant on-road ride.

One odd item to bring up: the new skid-plate is optional, which is unusual to me. Considering that the TrailSport is a package, one that soft-roading enthusiasts like, adding the skid-plate seems like a no-brainer. Well, at least it’s now available.

Honda also updated the top-end Black Edition trim, if the ruggedized TrailSport isn’t quite what you’re after. As you guessed from the name, instead of the chunkier rubber you get 20-inch black alloy wheels, blackout treatments for the rest of the exterior trim and its own unique badging. Inside, you get ventilated front seats with contrast stitching, heated rear seats, red accent lighting and embossed headrests and floor mats.

Pricing for the 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport is not available yet; however, the current 2023 Passport TrailSport has a base price of $43,600. You should see these vehicles soon as Honda says that the 2024 Passport will head to dealerships this fall.

