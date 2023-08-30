The Return of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale – Available With Gas or Electric Power

This new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale pays homage to (what many believe to be is) the most beautiful car ever built: the late 1960’s Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale.

Only 33 will be built.

With the introduction of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the automaker is reentering the extremely exotic sportscar segment, much like the original. Based on the Maserati MC20 chassis, and many shared components, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale comes with two powertrains. the first is a 620 horsepower, twin-turbo V6 bolted to an eight-speed DCT gearbox. It’s rear-wheel-drive and has an electronic limited-slip differential.

The second powertrain is an all-electric setup that makes 750 horsepower, and is supposed to achieve up to 450 km (279 miles) of WLPT range. Maximum speed is listed at 206 miles per hour; however, Stellantis/Alfa Romeo implies that both of these vehicles that are capable of this performance. 0 to 100 kph times are listed as under three-seconds.

Two trims will be available, the “fuoriserie” (custom-built) Alfa 33 comes in either the Tributo or Alfa Corse trim levels. The buyer can ask of countless modifications. Alfa Romeo is employing coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera to take on the 33 Stradale’s production. Each of the 33 units will be hand-built, and is (most likely) already bespoke. Prices have not been announced, but sources say it’s easily into the seven figure range.

“With the new 33 Stradale, we wanted to create something that lived up to our past, to serve the brand and to make the Alfisti fandom proud. Such a result could only have been achieved thanks to the expertise, hard work and passion of our team, with the support of management who have the clear ambition to contribute to writing chapters in the brand’s future, in full respect of its unique history. This is the brand’s first fuoriserie (custom-built) car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last.” Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Alfa Romeo brand.

A little history leading up to the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Image: TFlcar

In the late 60s, Alfa Romeo took the chassis of the successful 33 Stradale racer, and developed a road-going version. The 1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo (type) 33 Stradale blew everyone away at the 1967 Paris Salon de L’Auto. Over the years, only 18 were ever built. All came with a 2.0-liter V8, and one of the earlier road cars to adopt a six-speed manual transmission.

While only a few were ever built, some of the exterior details evolved over the years. It was the platform that was in high demand with the automaker. Over the years, several popular concept vehicles were based on the 33’s platform. That includes the Alfa Romeo Carabo, Navajo and many others.

Since then, Alfa produced vehicles like the Alfa Romeo 4C, and 8C have been produced. These newer cars were built in the hopes of recapturing the beauty of the original. This new 33 Stradale looks like it’s the closest the automaker has come to recapturing lightning in a bottle.

