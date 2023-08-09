Infiniti Teases New Design Direction with QX Monograph Concept at Monterey Car Week

Infiniti plans to debut a new concept at Pebble Beach on August 17.

Alfonso Albaisa, Infiniti’s senior VP of design, has a new concept up his sleeve that he will present during Monterey Car Week, which is already right around the corner. Mark your calendars for this and a host of other debuts, as we’re only a week away at this point.

The automaker says this concept will showcase “the future of Infiniti’s styling language.” What’s more, the car “has bold proportions and previews striking design elements, including the evolution of Infiniti’s double-arched grille and “digital piano key” lighting. I know that doesn’t really tell you anything specific, though there is a key word we can pick out there: “evolution”.

What little detail we can see in the teaser above does show a new grille design, while Infiniti has also given its logo a three-dimensional glow-up. The “QX” part of the Monograph concept signals this will be an SUV debut, as opposed to something like the Q Inspiration sedan we saw five years ago.

So, where will we see the concept language actually translate to production? Infiniti is working on a revamped version of its full-size QX80, so we may see some initial cues there. Beyond that, the rest of the brand’s SUV portfolio will probably be overhauled as the brand transitions itself toward electrified vehicles over the next several years.

Apart from the QX Monograph Concept, Infiniti also plans to bring a few historical models from Nissan’s history along for folks to appreciate. The four cars on display will include a 1916 DAT 41, a 1966 Prince Skyline 2000-GTB (before the Skyline was badged as a Nissan), the 1970 Nissan Skyline H/T and a 1995 Nissan Skyline GT-R.