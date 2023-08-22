These Are the Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars Right Now: Study

Toyota's new Grand Highlander looks like a hit, based on this data

By
Zach Butler
-
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander - Fastest-Selling New cars
(Images: Toyota, unless otherwise noted)

New cars aren’t flying off the lots…except the Toyota Grand Highlander, that is.

Thanks to inflated prices and interest rates, new cars are selling 25.7% slower than they were just a year ago. That data comes courtesy of iSeeCars, and the research firm went further to determine the models that buck the trend. While the average new car now sits on the lot for 48.2 days (up from 38.4 days in July 2022), some are spending just over 9 days on the lot before finding a buyer.

And in case you were wondering, the answer is yes: Transaction prices on new cars have gone up over the past year. That said, at $45,936 or 3.8% higher than last July, it may not be quite as bad as you think.

So, which are the fastest-selling new cars on the market right now? Here’s iSeeCars full list of the 20 cars that don’t hang around dealer showrooms more than a few weeks at most (in descending order).

Top 20 fastest-selling new cars

RankModelAverage Days on MarketAverage Selling Price
20Toyota RAV4 Hybrid25.2$39,649
19Kia Carnival25$40,350
18Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid24.9$33,785
17Toyota Camry24.9$32,719
16Toyota Camry Hybrid24.8$35,578
15GMC Yukon XL24.7$86,673
14Cadillac Escalade23.5$109,155
13Toyota Sequoia23.5$79,030
12Chevrolet Tahoe23.1$72,806
11Subaru Forester23$35,562
10Toyota Sienna22.9$51,170
9Toyota Corolla22.6$24,819
8BMW X122.1$46,310
7Subaru Crosstrek21.8$31,250
6Kia Forte21$23,867
5Lexus NX 350h19.7$51,510
4GMC Yukon19.7$82,342
3Toyota Grand Highlander10.7$53,705
2Range Rover10.4$149,241
1Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid9.2$56,396
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Some highlights from iSeeCars’ study

One of the most unsurprising takeaways from last month’s sales data is the prevalence of SUV models among the top 20 fastest-selling new cars. Specifically, the Toyota Grand Highlander is absolutely flying off dealer lots right now, though it’s interesting that the standard three-row Highlander is not among the top sellers. It seems people want larger family haulers, as the truck-based Toyota Sequoia is also number 13 in the top 20 spots.

2023 Range Rover SV
(Image: Land Rover)

Despite a general slowdown among some mainstream models, it seems Land Rover dealers are having little trouble shifting new Range Rovers, either. In fact, folks also seem to be gravitating toward expensive SUVs, as GM’s more luxurious GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade models also feature here, but not the Chevrolet Suburban (though the Tahoe does make an appearance).

On the other side of the coin, though, it’s also worth noting the relatively affordable entries on this list. Among the top 20 fastest-selling new cars, the Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross, Kia Forte and Subaru Crosstrek all make an appearance. We don’t all have $150,000 to drop on a new Range Rover, after all, and the data suggests a hunger for new cars around or under $30,000.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR