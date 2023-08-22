These Are the Top 20 Fastest-Selling New Cars Right Now: Study

(Images: Toyota, unless otherwise noted)

New cars aren’t flying off the lots…except the Toyota Grand Highlander, that is.

Thanks to inflated prices and interest rates, new cars are selling 25.7% slower than they were just a year ago. That data comes courtesy of iSeeCars, and the research firm went further to determine the models that buck the trend. While the average new car now sits on the lot for 48.2 days (up from 38.4 days in July 2022), some are spending just over 9 days on the lot before finding a buyer.

And in case you were wondering, the answer is yes: Transaction prices on new cars have gone up over the past year. That said, at $45,936 or 3.8% higher than last July, it may not be quite as bad as you think.

So, which are the fastest-selling new cars on the market right now? Here’s iSeeCars full list of the 20 cars that don’t hang around dealer showrooms more than a few weeks at most (in descending order).

Top 20 fastest-selling new cars

Some highlights from iSeeCars’ study

One of the most unsurprising takeaways from last month’s sales data is the prevalence of SUV models among the top 20 fastest-selling new cars. Specifically, the Toyota Grand Highlander is absolutely flying off dealer lots right now, though it’s interesting that the standard three-row Highlander is not among the top sellers. It seems people want larger family haulers, as the truck-based Toyota Sequoia is also number 13 in the top 20 spots.

(Image: Land Rover)

Despite a general slowdown among some mainstream models, it seems Land Rover dealers are having little trouble shifting new Range Rovers, either. In fact, folks also seem to be gravitating toward expensive SUVs, as GM’s more luxurious GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade models also feature here, but not the Chevrolet Suburban (though the Tahoe does make an appearance).

On the other side of the coin, though, it’s also worth noting the relatively affordable entries on this list. Among the top 20 fastest-selling new cars, the Toyota Corolla and Corolla Cross, Kia Forte and Subaru Crosstrek all make an appearance. We don’t all have $150,000 to drop on a new Range Rover, after all, and the data suggests a hunger for new cars around or under $30,000.