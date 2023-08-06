Ask Nathan: Will the Upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser Replace the 4Runner, Slower Nismo and I’m “Boring?”

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

Will the Toyota Land Cruiser replace the Toyota 4Runner?

Is the Nissan Z Nismo actually slower?

Nathan’s boring?

The first question comes from a reader who’s wondering if the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser will actually replace the Toyota 4Runner.

Q: (Via: AskNathan@TFL.com) As impressed as I am about the new Toyota Land Cruiser, I can’t help but think that its a 4Runner replacement.

My brother bought a 22 4Runner TRD Pro for about $56,000. Reports say the new Land Cruiser will start at about the same price. Unless they drop the price on the next generation 4Runner, why keep building it? I think the new Land Cruiser is only slightly larger than the current 4Runner. No doubt it’s a lot more efficient too.

I just wonder if there’s room in the lineup for something like the 4Runner after this?

– Mommar

A: That’s an excellent question.

I have to admit, I was totally blown away by the new Toyota Land Cruiser – and I didn’t even go on the event. The styling, build, components and price were total surprises. I don’t know even where to begin. I mean, the fact that the old V8 made 401 lb-ft vs. the new turbo/hybrid’s 465 lb-ft of torque? Hell yes! It’s got a standard rear locker! The packaging is outstanding, as is its retro design. Man, I love the looks. Check out the links and attached videos for more information.

Starting in the mid $50,000 range, it certainly invades the current 4Runner’s territory.

Not everyone is singing praises. There is a large contingent of off-roading folks who dislike turbocharged engines. In addition, people like your brother are wondering about the 4Runner’s future. Many journalists assumed that the setup on the new Land Cruiser (which comes from the upcoming Tacoma) would grace the next-gen 4Runner.

Now, I don’t think that’s entirely off the table, but many of us are curious if Toyota’s dive into the retro-world will inspire the next 4Runner. The new Land Cruiser is larger than the current 4Runner in just about every dimension, but not by a huge margin. It’s possible that the next Toyota 4Runner will be closer in size (internally) to the next Tacoma. If that’s the case, it’s a page out of the original 4Runner, which shared a lot with the Toyota pickup.

What’s old is new again…

Following Toyota’s current strategy, perhaps the non-hybrid turbo will make an appearance in the base model 4Runner? It’s not out of the question. A recent rumor suggests that the next 4Runner may be like a smaller Land Cruiser mixed with a Tacoma. That totally tracks, in my book.

My whole point here is: it’s pretty likely that the mighty 4Runner will continue. The name cache alone is rather compelling. In my estimation, they will lower the entry price of the next 4Runner, keeping it well under the Land Cruiser’s pricing. I think Toyota will try to keep the prices from overlapping, they way they appear to be going right now.

It’s going to be a while before we see the next 4Runner, so prepare for a lot of speculation over the next several months!

– N

The next question comes from a YouTube comment about the new Nissan Z Nismo, and how it’s going to be – “slower.”

Q: (Via: YouTube – edited for content) 100 more pounds lol and only 20 more hp 16 more tq so essentially it’ll be slower then the normal –

way to go backwards Nissan well done. – lsjionredlinesupercharged2049

* There were additional responses by this viewer, even after they were corrected regarding it having 34 lb-ft of torque more, rather than 16.

A: You’re entitled to your opinion, but the car hasn’t even been tested.

Toretto, can I call you “Toretto?”

I see comments like this often: folks hating a vehicle before it has a chance to undergo testing. We saw the same thing with the Ford Mustang Dark Horse and even the GT. In this case, despite having limited access to the car (TFL wasn’t invited to see the car before the crowds, like other outlets) we still got some good intel.

Do you actually think that Nissan would setup a track-ready version of the Z that’s slower? In what universe does that make sense? In addition, this isn’t just about the drag strip. Nissan went through the suspension, brakes, structure tires and wheels to make sure it handled. They are keenly aware that if it falters, it could hurt the paltry sales of the Z in general.

Honestly, the only complaint that I would agree with is that Nissan didn’t give the enthusiast community a manual transmission option. Who knows? It may come later. With that being said, I no longer hear fanboys complain about the lack of a manual on the Nissan GTR.

So, Toretto – while you entrench yourself in hatred for a car that hasn’t been tested yet, I’m going to wait to see how it performs at the track.

– N

This last question/comment comes from a YouTube comment, where he calls me “boring.”

Q: (Via: YouTube) Nathan bores me… What is wrong with the name of the Mach-E?

Yes at the first revealing it caused concerns but aren’t we all over this by now? The Mach-E is a ground up design and a very popular globally yet he finds time to complain about the bigger screen of the two, a layout Tesla debuted without comment from Nathan but he finds time to complain about the info screen of the Mach-E. Please could Nathan only review Japanese and Korean cars? He seems to be comfortable there…

– saddist1Gtown

A: I humbly apologize if I hurt your feelings, but…

I never said I had a problem with the name, “Mach-E.” At 3:03 I say, “I’ve been trying really hard not to say Mustang, because – to me – it’s just not a Mustang.” In terms of “Mach-E,” I like that part of the name, and find it kind of clever.

Look, I get a lot of flack for still holding off and accepting the whole four-door-crossover-SUV-all-electric “Mustang” thing. Sorry that I’m being stubborn, but I owned a few Mustangs (a ’65 and an ’86 GT) and always admired them. I know: boring folks like me should stick to driving exotic super cars, off-road trucks and high-end luxury, right?

Oh wait, you were being disparaging towards Korean and Japanese cars – right?

You were derogatory, slandering two entire countries to “own” me, right? What an appalling, reprehensible collective of sarcasm. Sorry pal, your prejudice is actually a compliment. For the most part, the Japanese and Korean cars I’ve recently seen are exciting, innovative and cool.

Thus – thank you – I can’t wait to review more of them.

Sincerely,

– N