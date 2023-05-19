Volkswagen Will Debut the U.S.-Spec ID. Buzz on June 2

We'll finally get to see the ID. Buzz we'll actually be able to buy

Mark June 2 on your calendar: It’s International VW Bus Day!

Even if you don’t live there, you probably know the tropes that define SoCal lifestyle. Palm trees, surfing and waves of Volkswagen Buses making their way up and down the PCH. There’s no more fitting place, then, for the modern of the iconic Type 2 to make its debut. VW announced that its reveal for the long-wheelbase, U.S.-spec ID. Buzz will be on June 2 — a day the National Day Calendar ordained “International Volkswagen Bus Day”.

Now, we have already driven the new ID. Buzz, but that was the short-wheelbase model meant for Europe. This will be a proper three-row van that measures out nearly 10 inches longer, while also offering removable rear seats and swiveling second-row chairs. Naturally, in the spirit of the original Microbus, the ID. Buzz will also debut with a two-tone color palette.

“Whether you call them Buses, Bullis or Kombis, the legacy Type 2s have left on modern culture is unmatched,” noted Volkswagen Group of America’s communications chief Cameron Batten. As the latest part of that legacy, he continues, we’ll see a roughly Toyota Sienna-sized van that combines high-tech features with the cool retro flavor.

Even better news, if you’re interested: The reveal event is open to the public. It will host up to 300 classic Buses in Huntington Beach, California from 6 AM to 2 PM local time. You can register your Bus here (on a first-come, first-served basis) and even park in the lot a day early if you don’t want to fight traffic. If you can’t make it out to California, you can check out the event virtually on Radio Woodstock or YouTube.