Lexus Reveals 2023 RZ Pricing on Its Consumer Website, Starting at $59,650

Lexus published pricing information for the all-electric RZ 450e recently.

Two trims are available (Premium and Luxury), with the entry-level Premium starting at $59,650. While you’d obviously expect a price jump over the Toyota bZ4X, the base model RZ specifically starts off about $12,950 higher than the Toyota’s top-end “Limited” trim.

Lexus estimates the RZ will manage about 220 miles on the Premium’s 18-inch wheels.

Head over to Lexus’ retail website, and you’ll notice two trims available for the new all-electric RZ 450e crossover. The Premium trim kicks off the lineup, while there’s also a RZ 450e Luxury with a few more bells and whistles.

For $59,650, the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e Premium adds in a host of standard features, including a panoramic roof and 14-inch infotainment display. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, while you also get 8-way power adjustable front seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless phone charging, adaptive cruise control and a 10-speaker audio system. If you stick with the less expensive option, your RZ will roll on 18-inch wheels as standard equipment, which will also net you the best range (more on that in a moment).

The more feature-rich option, of course, is the $65,150 RZ 450e Luxury. On top of everything the base model gets, the Luxury adds on a 10-inch head-up display, heated rear outboard seats, lane change assist, front cross-traffic alert, auto-dimming side mirrors, acoustic glass, Ultrasuede seat trim, multicolor lighting and even a radiant knee heater. Cold hands are one thing, but we certainly can’t have cold knees here. The Luxury also brings in an 1,800-watt, 13-speaker Mark Levinson sound system and 20-inch wheels.

On that last part, you may want to watch out equipping the larger wheels. The 20-inchers are also an option on the Premium, but they will impact the RZ’s bottom-line range. In the best-case scenario (a Premium on 18-inch wheels), Lexus estimates the RZ 450e will achieve 220 miles on a charge from its 71.4-kWh battery pack. With the bigger wheels? That figure is more like 196 miles.

Thanks to a standard dual-motor layout, you do at least get 308 horsepower (201 hp from the front motor and 107 hp from the rear).

Even if you don’t go for the bigger wheels, though, the RZ is certainly on the low end of the range spectrum.

Of course, this is the brand’s first fully electric model, but the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e heads into an increasingly crowded field. Not only does it have to compete against the longer range (and cheaper) Tesla Model Y and its 330-mile range, but there are several other players in the same class this car occupies. The slightly larger Audi e-tron is more expensive, but it manages a better 226-mile range. The Genesis GV60 manages 248 miles, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E even offers anywhere from 224 to 310 miles depending on the configuration.

We have yet to publish a full driving review of the Lexus RZ, but we will have more information in the next few weeks. The RZ 450e is also set to go on sale soon.