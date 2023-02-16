2024 Mini Lineup Revives Manual Option for Four Models, Continues Special Editions

(Images: Mini)

In addition to its special editions, the 2024 Mini lineup will bring back the manual transmission to four more models.

The 2024 Mini lineup sees the return of manual transmissions to four more hardtop and convertible models. There was a time when all Mini models had a manual transmission option, but the automaker began removing the option. Now, Mini is beginning to return to their #savethemanuals status.

The 2024 Mini Cooper Convertible, S Convertible, 4-Door Hardtop and S 4-Door Hardtop will be available with a stick once more. If you’re counting, that now makes a total of seven models available from Mini with a manual transmission option, the most of any automaker selling in the United States.

In addition to the return of available manual transmissions the following changes apply to trims and special edition models:

Mini is reintroducing the base Classic Trim to all Hardtop, Clubman and Countryman models. The Signature Trim will also feature Mini Navigation as included equipment, with Advanced Real Time Traffic Information built in. The electric Cooper SE models with the Signature Trim will now offer the Upholstery Package upgrade.

The Mini Cooper SE ALL4 PHEV is now available with Signature Trim 2.0. This new entry level trim brings an attractive price and offer for those looking for a dual-fuel powertrain. Iconic Trim 2.0 also adds a power tailgate, Parking Assistant, and Active Cruise Control. The Cooper Countryman and Cooper Countryman ALL4 are exclusively available in Classic trim.

2024 Mini lineup U.S. pricing, excluding $995 destination and handling:

Model and Variant Classic Signature Iconic Mini Hardtop 2 Door Cooper Hardtop 2 Door $ 25,800 $ 30,800 $ 33,200 Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door $ 29,100 $ 33,700 $ 37,500 Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door $ 30,900 $ 34,225 $ 36,700 John Cooper Works Hardtop $ 35,400 $ 39,800 $ 43,400 Mini Hardtop 4 Door Cooper Hardtop 4 Door $ 26,800 $31,800 $ 34,200 Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door $ 30,100 $ 34,700 $ 38,500 Mini Convertible Cooper Convertible N/A $ 35,700 N/A Cooper S Convertible N/A $ 38,400 $ 42,000 John Cooper Works Convertible N/A $ 44,900 $ 48,500 Mini Clubman Cooper S Clubman $ 34,050 $ 36,750 $ 40,750 Cooper S ALL4 Clubman $ 36,150 $ 38,850 $ 42,900 John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4 $ 42,400 $ 45,100 $ 48,900 Mini Countryman Cooper Countryman $ 32,650 N/A N/A Cooper Countryman ALL4 $ 34,150 N/A N/A Cooper S Countryman $ 32,900 $ 35,500 $ 40,400 Cooper S Countryman ALL4 $ 35,000 $ 37,500 $ 42,400 Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (PHEV) N/A $ 42,700 $ 48,600 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 $ 43,800 $ 46,000 $ 50,100

Ordering for these four additional models opened on February 3rd, 2023. Production on those models begins March 1.