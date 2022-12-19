Catalytic Converter Thefts Got You Down? Toyota Will Sell You a Cat Shield with the 2023 Prius

It's available as an accessory when you order the car - and you can buy them aftermarket for your older Toyota or Lexus

(Images: Toyota)

Catalytic converter theft is such a serious problem, Toyota is actively selling you an accessory to combat it.

Thieves are having a field day with this necessary emissions control hardware, causing an epidemic that’s swept the country over the past few years. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, catalytic converter theft rose a whopping 353 percent from 2020 to 2021, as modern cars continue to rely on the precious metals inside to curb smog-causing contaminants from our cars. To try and address the issue, Toyota and Lexus partnered with MillerCAT to sell shields to deter any would-be scumbags from attempting to rip off your catalytic converter, as the folks over at CarScoops noticed.

The Toyota Prius is a particularly rich vein for such theft. For the new 2023 model, you can order a $140 accessory and have it installed through a Toyota or Lexus dealer. MillerCAT builds the product itself from 5052 grade aluminum and 304 stainless steel. What’s more, the installation process is drill-less and it includes a tamper-proof screw kit:

At the moment, it’s not clear whether Toyota will expand the Cat Shield’s availability as an accessory on their order site just yet. Still, you can get a shield for a variety of Toyota, Lexus and Honda vehicles, including older Prius models.

Just last month, the FBI arrested more than two dozen people across five states and seized several million dollars’ worth of catalytic converters.