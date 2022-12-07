2019 – 2020 Jeep Compass Under NHTSA Investigation for Sudden Loss of Power

(Images: Stellantis)

This NHTSA investigation into the Jeep Compass could lead to a recall, but no campaign has launched yet.

After the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) received 15 complaints, it opened an investigation into potential braking and loss of power issues with the 2019-2020 Jeep Compass. The problem affects up to an estimated 228,971 vehicles, according to the initial report. However, the agency is still gathering facts, and Stellantis has not yet issued a recall to address the potential problem.

So far, none of the incidents have reported in an accident or injury.

The complaints allege a “loss of motive power while driving accompanied by a high coolant temperature or coolant temperature too high dashboard message appearing on the dashboard of the vehicle.” However, the error messages often spontaneously self-corrected, or the vehicle operated normally again after a driver stopped and restarted it. One of the 15 complaints alleges an immediate restart was not even possible, and the owner had to tow their Jeep Compass from the incident site.

[Photo: TFLcar]

The NHTSA is also investigating a braking problem potentially affecting nearly 400,000 Ram heavy-duty trucks. Owner reports say the trucks could experience an intermittent loss of braking power. While some of those affected say that replacing the ABS module and hydraulic control unit solves the issue, there’s no recall open to address it at this point.

We’ll come back with further updates should Stellantis actually launch a recall. By that point, hopefully there will be a permanent remedy to address the alleged safety problems.