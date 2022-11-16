Genesis Drops the X Convertible Concept in LA, Following Up on the Speedium Coupe

Meet the last of Genesis’ concept trifecta.

The automaker debuted the last of three concept models with the X Convertible in LA on Tuesday. In essence, we’re looking at a follow-up on the Speedium Coupe concept shown last year, though you could argue the drop-top is even better looking. With its debut, Genesis is working to expand its appeal as an evocative luxury marque.

Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke said of the debut, “Genesis started life by producing sedans mainly targeting business users. While creating a new, differentiated design DNA, we gradually increased the emotional appeal by applying this DNA to the SUV typology. Now, electric powertrains have given us the perfect scenario in which to enjoy nature and propelled the brand to create vehicles with even greater emotional resonance.”

We get the same wrap-around styling theme here that Genesis showed with the Speedium coupe. Not just with the headlights and taillights, but with the interior layout as well. All the cockpit controls angle toward the driver, though it seems the automaker leaned a little more toward a production-plausible concept that doesn’t go too crazy with those controls or the screens. The orange contrast throughout the interior is a nice touch, too.

Will Genesis actually build the X Convertible or any of its three latest concepts? That’s tough to say, though there are still plenty of market segments to fill with next-generation EVs. The automaker has the technology to do it, as the 576 horsepower Kia EV6 GT attests to some serious performance ambition within the two companies.

It’s fitting that the Genesis X Convertible Concept made its debut in LA — that would be the ideal market, should the automaker pull the trigger and put this into production.