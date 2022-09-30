Spied! The Refreshed 2024 Porsche 911 is Testing in the Colorado Mountains, Possibly Packing a Hybrid Powertrain

(Images: TFL Studios, courtesy of Dan Merchant)

Here’s a closer look at the 2024 Porsche 911 testing in the wild!

Over the past week or so, several folks have noticed heavily cladded versions of the new 2024 Porsche 911 in Colorado’s high country. Our friend Dan sent in these recent pics, while we also caught a short glimpse of the 992’s mid-cycle refresh in prime prototype hunting territory. While this may just look like a facelift — and to some extent that’s exactly what it is — there’s a small yellow sticker on the windshield that piqued our interest here.

With the way the industry’s been going over the past several years, it’s almost certain that we’re looking at a hybridized version of Porsche’s iconic sports car here. Of course, Porsche’s been in that game for awhile now with its E-Hybrid models. Specifically, with the Cayenne SUV and the four-door Panamera. That treatment hadn’t yet made it to the rear-engined 911, but that could well change when this car debuts sometime in the next several months.

Fortunately for the skeptics, it appears the German automaker insists on keeping the modern 911’s layout intact. From the outside, we get some changes to the front and rear fascia. Porsche seems to have moved the exhaust pipes closer to the center this time around — perhaps that’s something to do with packaging around a new hybrid powertrain. At its core, though, you still have your tried-and-true 2+2 layout, with all the trappings of your purebred Porsche 911.

Will Porsche keep the flat-6 going?

While the word “hybrid” may have some die-hard enthusiasts reaching for their torches and pitchforks, I think Porsche knows the needle they have to thread here. Based on the visual cues and the general characteristics of the 911 range, the consensus is currently leaning toward a relatively compact hybrid layout.

There’s likely not enough space for a plug-in hybrid affair, plus going that route could seriously ruin the 911’s balance and reputation for bulletproof handling. But will Stuttgart decide to downsize from the flat-6 engine to something like the MA2.22 flat-4 instead? Anything is possible, though I think it’s more likely the automaker will integrate the relatively small electric motor and battery pack to aid the flat-6’s performance without compromising efficiency or emissions.

It’s a bit hard to tell from our brief encounter below. We’ll ultimately have to wait and see how the 2024 Porsche 911 plays out, but let us know your thoughts in the meantime!