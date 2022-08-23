2023 Lexus RX 350, 350h and 500h First Look: We Get Hands-on!

Roman shows us a sneak peek of the new 2023 Lexus RX!

The 2023 Lexus RX 350, 350h and 500h represent every trim of the most important vehicle the automaker builds. This is Lexus’ best seller by far — In 2021, Lexus sold over 115,000 RXs in the United States alone. To put that into perspective, the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class sold less than half that number in 2021.

If Lexus can keep the special sauce they discovered to make the RX model popular, it could be an even greater winner. Keep in mind, the 2023 Lexus RX is poised to go against luxury SUVs (& crossovers) that are partially or fully electrified. This is somewhat new territory for the automaker, so the RX is being closely watched, by everyone.

The new RX comes with new styling, new interior designs, new tech and an all-new group of powertrains.

A different RX for everyone

Each new RX model has a different personality, as well as a different powertrain. Lexus dropped all V-6 variants for this new version, with turbocharged four-cylinder engines (and hybrid powertrains, of course) taking over. The Lexus RX 350 (FWD and AWD) comes with a turbocharged 275 horsepower, 2.4-liter engine. It makes 317 lb-ft of torque, and pairs up to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Paired with a 245 hp (combined) hybrid powertrain, the Lexus 350h comes with a continuously variable transmission and AWD standard. According to Lexus’ estimates, it should get up to 33 mpg combined. The 2023 Lexus 450h+ is a plug-in hybrid (PHEV), while we expect high power and efficiency numbers, the automaker has yet to release that information.

Finally, there’s the 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Hybrid. Paired to a beefier 2.4-liter turbo, it is rated at 367 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. This is also a hybrid, but it mated to a six-speed automatic transmission, and AWD is standard.

Currently, the base model RX starts at $47,040.

Check out the video below for a closer look at each RX model. Full driving impressions are coming in a couple weeks!