Sorry to Say – Looks Like the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is Already Sold Out

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor (Image: Ford)

According to sources friendly with Ford Authority, the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is totally sold out!

If you wanted a 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, and you have yet to order one, you may be out of luck. Inside sources told the writers at Ford Authority that all of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptors are spoken for. This seems logical, given the supply chain issues that have hammered the automotive industry since 2019. On top of that, the Bronco is extremely popular. When fans caught wind of the Bronco Raptor, they simply lost their minds.

Part of that has to do with the Bronco Raptor being so unique, when compared with the (already capable) regular Ford Bronco. It rinds on a ton of Ford F-150 Raptor running gear, suspension and so-on. The biggest difference is the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. In this trim, the EcoBoost delivers 418 hp and 448 lb-ft of torque. It’s a beast.

Looking at the Ford Ford Bronco Raptor from the front or back, you can easily see it runs on a wider, beefier set of axles, and it sports 37-inch tires. In fact, it’s as wide as a Ford F-150 Raptor. To me, it looks a bit awkward, but no one can deny its remarkable off-road capability.

Ford has yet to make an official announcement, and we knew the Bronco Raptor would be a limited run to begin with. Still, it seems like the carpet has been yanked under the feet of some fans. At this point, it makes sense to simply wait for the 2023 model.