The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV will be revealed on July 18, 2022 – AND it Will Be Available Spring 2023

Exterior image of the Radiant Red Metallic Chevrolet Blazer EV SS. (Image: Chevrolet)

The all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV was developed from the ground up, having nothing to do with the current model – other than its name.

This is the first time we’ve seen the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV without any smoke and mirrors, and it looks outstanding. Keep in mind: the Blazer EV you’re looking at is the higher performing SS model. Actually, we’re just assuming that the SS model is “higher performing,” but it makes sense.

Just how much power – along with most information, is still shrouded in mystery. We do know that it will have the Ultium battery.

It is expected to go head-to-head against the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Nissan Ariya (among others) and that it may be a smidge larger too. It’s quite possible that the upcoming Chevy Equinox EV will be a larger sister to the Blazer EV, but that’s also a bit of speculation.

General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra confirmed during her 2022 CES keynote address that Chevrolet will launch the Chevrolet Equinox EV in the 2024 model year. (Image: Chevrolet)

This is all that Chevrolet said:

“The all-new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV will be revealed on July 18. Developed from the ground up, the Blazer EV offers a groundbreaking mix of style, performance and technology.” Chevrolet

Yea, not much to go on right now. We promise to keep you in the loop as more information comes out!