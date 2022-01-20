Mad Mike Is Taking On Pikes Peak In A Mad Rotary-Powered Mazda: Check This Out!

This Mazda3 already looks like it means business, before you even find out it has a rotary engine. (Image: “Mad” Mike Widdett, via Instagram)

This hatchback is rear-wheel drive, too.

With a 250 horsepower four-pot turbo, the fourth-gen Mazda3 hatchback is a sharp and fun experience, with all-wheel drive for good measure. You might wonder why Mazda’s latest hatch is taking on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb — celebrating its 100th official running later this year — but this is no ordinary Mazda3. Actually, that’s an understatement, as this car has 1,200 horsepower engine firing all its fury to the rear wheels.

New Zealand drifter Michael “Mad Mike” Widdett showed the car off on Instagram, saying “@pikespeakhillclimb we coming with a WILD Rotang for your 100th anniversary!! (sic)”. So, that explains the rear-wheel drive, and likely foreshadows some sideways action during the climb.

So, how does it make that much power? In a move that will make Mazda fanatics the world over scream with delight, Widdett is using a four-rotor Wankel rotary engine — and I absolutely can’t wait to see (and hear) it in action this summer. Other technical details about that powerplant are thin on the ground at this point. This hyper-hatch sits on lowered suspension, as you can see, and it sports weapons-grade aero as well as some sweet looking wheels and Toyo racing tires. The Mazda’s even keeping four seats, even though the rules forbid any co-drivers or passengers from

We won’t have much longer to wait, though, as the PPIHC is coming up on June 26. The “Race to the Clouds” kicks off at 9,300 feet above sea level, charging all the way up to the summit at 14,115 feet. It’s always a great event, and prior to that organizers are still holding Fan Fest on June 24 in Colorado Springs, Colorado (barring any changes…you know how the world is).

H/T to The Drive for pointing this out!