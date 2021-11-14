Porsche Cayman GT4 RS, A New Taycan Body Style, And Several Other New Models Are Coming to the LA Show Next Week

A new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS and at least one more new model are teased for the 2021 LA Show world debut next week. TFLcar will be there, so please stay tuned to our website and channel for a first hands-on walkaround and impressions. There is another new covered car in the teaser image as well.

Here is what Porsche says in the teaser: “On your marks: get set for a razor-sharp track tool that will shave off the seconds.”

The second covered car that will debut next week may be another body style of the popular new Porsche Taycan.

Here is our detailed video review of a Porsche Cayman GT4 on our ‘TFL Leaderboard Hot or Not’ series.