Good News: The 2022 Toyota GR86 Is Actually Still Affordable, Starting Under $29K

Even with all the improvements, Toyota kept the GR 86’s price in check. (Images: Toyota)

A price tag under $30,000 is a breath of fresh air these days.

It’s an inescapable fact that cars will get more expensive with each new generation, though it seems like the constant trim shuffling and repackaging makes that even more painfully clear these days. On the luxury side of the spectrum, take the new Range Rover — it’s now $105,350 to start, or $12,000 more than the old model. Now, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 was never going to be that much more expensive than the old car (or it would be in the same field as the Supra). Still, you expect an all-new model to hit your wallet substantially harder. In this case, though, it doesn’t: The 2022 Toyota GR 86 kicks off at just $28,725, including destination.

That’s a $710 larger hit than the previous generation went out on, at least going by MSRP. For what it’s worth to you, that’s also $230 less expensive than the new Subaru BRZ. These days, that’s nothing even close to a reliable indicator of the actual sale price. Nevertheless, at least Toyota intends this car to attract buyers with a sub-$30,000 price tag, so the affordable sports car is still accessible to a budget-conscious audience.

2022 Toyota GR 86 pricing breaks out by two available transmissions and two trim levels. Sticking with the base car, the 6-speed GR 86 starts at $28,725, while the automatic adds $1,500 to the price tag ($30,225).

Opting for the GR 86 Premium adds 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, UltraSuede upholstery and an 8-inch touchscreen with an 8-speaker audio system, among some more aesthetic tweaks. Stepping up to the Premium trim level brings the MSRP up to $31,325 for the manual transmission, or $32,825 with the automatic. That still sits in the same ball park as a well-equipped Mazda MX-5 Miata — and you get more power here.

The new GR 86 brings in more power

Whichever trim you get, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 brings in a larger, more powerful 2.4-liter boxer engine. The output has gone up to 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, while the 0-60 times have gone down to 6.1 seconds for the manual transmission, and 6.6 seconds for the automatic.

Check out just how the new GR 86 feels on the track below: