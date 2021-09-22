The 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport Debuts Fresh Face And More Off-Road Ruggedness: News

This is the most dirt-worthy TrailSport yet, to compete with the growing range of adventure lifestyle crossovers

The updated 2022 Honda Passport debuts the automaker’s new “TrailSport” moniker for its more rugged off-road crossovers. (Images: Honda)

Honda’s updated 2022 Passport lineup, including the TrailSport, will hit dealers later this winter.

When Honda teased its new TrailSport model earlier this month, it was clear the off-road focused nameplate would debut with the midsize Passport SUV. Now we get to see the car in its entirety, and Honda invited TFL out to take a closer look at what’s coming. It’s not just the TrailSport that’s debuting here, though — some styling updates and tech changes will make their way throughout the updated Passport lineup when it arrives at dealers in a few months’ time.

On the whole, the 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport shows off a few thematic changes for the front clip, namely in the much larger grille. That’s a styling cue shared with the tweaked Ridgeline pickup, which gained a more aggressive appearance to compete against other midsize trucks in its class. The Passport’s rear fascia also gets some minor tweaks, and like the Ridgeline you’ll have the option of a HPD package. Picking that option will add in some new wheels, a slightly different grille and a few other visual elements on the rear quarter panel to set it apart from your common family hauler in the model’s lineup.

Some tweaks under the skin

So what do you specifically get with the 2022 Honda Passport TrailSport? Well, you still get a 3.5-liter V6 engine under the hood. As before, it still makes 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, and comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. It still packs 8.1 inches of ground clearance — a figure that remains the same across all-wheel drive Passports for the new model year.

For the TrailSport, Honda did increase the car’s front and rear track by 10 millimeters (0.4 inches) to accommodate 245/60 R18 tires. Honda’s i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive and Intelligent Traction Management systems come standard, naturally, as they do the Elite trim as well. Orange TrailSport badges adorn the grille and tailgate, while you also get blacked out model and AWD badging and brand-specific accents with contrast stitching on the interior.

Honda says the Passport TrailSport’s capability will “increase further” with “possible” future upgrades. That may include more aggressive tires than what we see here, as well as off-road tuned suspension. Quite why it’s not there right now is a head-scratcher, but take that for what you will. In a world of Adventure, Timberline and Wilderness, among others, Honda at least brings a more rugged-looking option to the table. Even on paper, though, this clearly isn’t a hardcore Jeep competitor, nor is it necessarily on another planet from the Passport you already knew.

Other trim shuffles

Part of the updated 2022 Honda Passport lineup also includes the Honda Sensing safety suite across the entire lineup. That gives you features such as forward collision warning with mitigation braking, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. That’s all par for the course, but new models will also get a Rear Seat Reminder as standard fare, which you’ll find in most crossovers these days.

EX-L models also get an updated interior with perforated leather seats and contrast stitching. 18-inch wheels come standard on TrailSport, while EX-L and Elite get new 20-inch wheels. Finally, all models get Smart Entry, push-button start and LED headlights.

Honda has not shared pricing information yet, but we should know more on that sometime in the fall.

Check out more on the Passport TrailSport below: