The 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec Pays Tribute To Past JDM Skylines: News

We keep thinking the current R35 Nissan GT-R is nearing the end of its lifespan — and then another special edition arrives. Not that we’re complaining, mind you. (Images: Nissan)

The Nissan GT-R T-Spec brings Millennium Jade back into the fold.

If you’re steeped in Skyline folklore, you’ll recognize this color as one from the hyper-rare R34 GT-R V-Spec II Nür. Just 156 of the 718 total V-Spec IIs had this color, and now it’s back for the R35 Nissan GT-R T-Spec special edition. Even if you’ve only just known the modern GT-R — it’s been around for 14 years, after all — then it’s still a sweet-looking interpretation of the older cars, and it could yet be the last current GT-R we see before the next-gen model comes along. Fingers crossed that happens in the next little while, now that we have a new Z.

So what else is special about the GT-R T-Spec? Think of it as a sort of “Best of” version, courtesy of other R35 models like the Track Edition and the NISMO. You get a carbon fiber rear spoiler, bronze-colored forged aluminum Rays wheels and carbon ceramic brakes with brake ducts built into the front fascia to keep them nice and cool. Under the hood, you still get the same 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, making 565 horsepower and 467 lb-ft of torque. That’s according to Nissan, at least, as these engines hand-built engines can pack quite a bit more power than that, especially once they get into tuners’ hands. The GT-R’s hallmark 6-speed dual-clutch automatic is still present, as is its ATTESA E-TS all-wheel drive system. That’s no major letdown, though, because even after all these years the GT-R’s drivetrain is a fantastic piece of work.

Apart from all the badging, the 2021 Nissan GT-R T-Spec, shown here in JDM spec, also offers up a modern take Midnight Purple III hue found on the R34 V-Spec, as well as the Midnight Opal color seen on the 2014 R35 GT-R special edition. Those models were limited to 132 units and 100 units (with 50 in the U.S.), respectively.

The T-Spec is nowhere near as expensive as the NISMO.

Another nice touch? The 2022 Nissan GT-R T-Spec is marginally more expensive than the standard car, and way less than the NISMO Special Edition. Sure, it’s still $138,490 — that’s no chump change. But at least it’s not $215,690, as the NISMO will be when both it and the T-Spec go on sale this winter.