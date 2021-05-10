1.1 Million Honda Accords Under NHTSA Investigation For Steering Control Issues: News

Some ninth-generation Honda Accords could have a serious steering issue — to the effect that the NHTSA launched a formal probe after more than 100 complaints. (Photo: Honda)

The NHTSA opened a safety probe into 1.1 million Honda Accord vehicles.

Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) started an investigation for an alleged defect in the steering system on 2013 to 2015 Honda Accord models. According to their documentation, these vehicles are “experiencing a sudden loss of steering control as the vehicle veers from its intended path of travel.” The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation ODI notes the issue occurs without warning and under normal driving conditions.

To date, the NHTSA says it has 107 complaints regarding the issue. Two crashes were documented, both of which caused injuries. The problem extends to an estimated 1,120,470 vehicles. After opening a defect petition last November, the agency said it performed “extensive analysis” on manufacturer complaints obtained from Honda, as well as information in the NHTSA’s own databases.

Honda issued no immediate comment. However, while this is not yet a recall, the automaker may ultimately take action depending on the investigation’s outcome. For now, 2013 – 2015 Honda Accord owners can monitor their own car’s behavior, and report any issues to the NHTSA using their Vehicle Safety Complaint form.