2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible Adds All-Wheel Drive With The All-Important Droptop Looks: News

The 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible is here, for all you open-top fans. (Images: BMW)

Meet the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive.

There’s an awful lot to unpack in that name — but fortunately those of you steeped in current BMW conventions pretty much know everything you need from that name alone. For the uninitiated, here’s a rundown: BMW’s just revealed the droptop version of its remarkably quick, controversially styled M4 coupe, with sales kicking off in October. “Competition” refers to the more powerful version of its 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six engine. So far, so evolutionary.

The key M4-specific difference this time around, though, is the “xDrive” at the end of that name. For the first time, this car gets all-wheel drive capability, meaning you can have some top-down fun even when Mother Nature would rather you turned around and went home. Or, in the case of the old rear-wheel drive-only M4, fishtailed home.

On the power front, there aren’t any surprising changes in the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible. Like the M3 sedan and M4 coupe, this Competition version puts out 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. No doubt it’s potent, and with xDrive on board BMW claims a 0-60 time in the 3.6 second range. And if tail-happy action is what you crave, the M4 Competition does have selectable 4WD or 2WD modes. Top speed starts off at 155 mph, though with the optional M Driver’s Package you can raise that figure to 174 mph. Again, fairly standard stuff to those of you keen on BMW’s M performance cars as of late.

Inside, the updated BMW M4 Competition Convertible brings similar tech to the standard 4 Series. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is on tap, as is a 10.25-inch infotainment display running BMW’s latest iDrive 7.0 system. Naturally, you’d want heated leather seats given the droptop nature of this car, and BMW delivers there. However, if you want to shed some further weight you can opt for the M Carbon bucket seats instead. That saves 21 pounds off the car’s heft 4,306 pound curb weight.

Okay, the M4 is quick, but what about the “convertible” part?

The top on this 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible weighs in some 40% lighter than the previous generation, BMW claims. Not only is that good for your acceleration, but that also contributes to slightly faster operation. According to the automaker’s official statement, that roof can open or close in about 18 seconds, at speeds up to 31 mph. Beyond the power top, the new M4 Competition Convertible, as ever, looks more or less like the standard 4 Series. Spring for the M model, though, and you’ll get larger brakes, staggered wheels (19-inch in the front, 20-inch in the back) and the go-faster bits like the M-specific grille, side skirts and lower rear fascia. Yes, you do still get the large kidney grille like the M4 coupe, so take that for what you will.

If the M4 Competition Convertible is what you’re after, make sure to set aside at least $87,295 (including destination) for the privilege this fall.