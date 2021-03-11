Land Rover Aims To Award New Custom Defenders To Seven Nonprofits: News

Land Rover announced the process to award seven new, custom Defenders to nonprofit organizations Thursday. (Photos: Land Rover)

Land Rover will announce winners of the custom Defenders in September.

Over the next six months, Land Rover will accept nominations and choose finalists across seven types of nonprofit organizations to award the new Defenders to aid their efforts. On Thursday, the company announced its “Defender Above & Beyond Service Awards”, both to celebrate its 70-year heritage and commemorate the charitable groups for their efforts in making a positive impact on their local community.

Starting right now, submissions are open for two types of organizations: search and rescue outfits and coastal and marine conservation groups. Land Rover will keep entries open through April 7, before opening up the next two organizations in May. That will carry through June, then the company will seek nominations for the final three types of groups in late June, closing those entries on July 27.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the nomination, public voting and final selection timeline for the custom Defenders, per Land Rover:

To be considered for one of the custom Defenders, individuals from a nonprofit organizations or the entire group itself can enter during their respective window. Entry requires filling out the entry form and submitting a video up to three minutes long that shares what the charity is about, how it helps the community and how the custom Defenders will help its charitable efforts.

All nonprofit organizations must be U.S.-based 501(c)(3) entities in one of the seven categories, in good standing with the IRS between March 9, 2021 and the end of the contest period on September 2, 2021. If you are part of a nonprofit in one of those areas, you can find out more on the official rules page.