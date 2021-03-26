Jeep Will Roll Out 4xe Charging Stations At ‘Badge of Honor’ Trailheads Over The Next 12 Months: News

Jeep’s Wrangler 4xe plug-in offers up to 21 miles of all-electric range, and the brand is rolling out a network of charging stations to support customers who buy the electrified model. (Photos: Stellantis)

The first Jeep charging stations will open this spring in Utah and California.

From the Rubicon Trail to Moab, Jeep announced it will roll out its network of charging stations at popular trailhead sites over the next 12 months, in a partnership with Electrify America. “Electrification opens a new chapter in the Jeep brand story, and it brings an entirely new level of excitement and enjoyment to our enthusiastic owners,” said brand CEO Christian Meunier. In pursuit of that goal, the network’s launch coincides with the arrival of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe — just the beginning of the brand’s electrification push here in the U.S. Stellantis announced the news just as Easter Jeep Safari is set to kick off this weekend.

According to their official release, the Jeep charging stations will either connect directly to their local power grid, or use solar power to generate electricity where necessary. The trailhead chargers offer Level 2, 240-volt charging capability. On the Wrangler 4xe’s 17-kWh battery, you can charge up in about two hours. Mated to a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, official economy ratings for the 4xe stand at 49 MPGe, while the battery pack alone offers 21 miles on a charge. That gives owners the sort of range to run at least most of the Rubicon Trail without leaning on the gas engine.

When you do kick in both the electric motor and gas engine, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe manages 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. Pricing starts at $49,490 (including destination) for the Sahara 4xe. The top-dog Rubicon 4xe is a bit pricier, starting at $53,190 before available EV incentives.

The first Jeep charging stations will go online in Moab, as well as at the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines and Big Bear, California.