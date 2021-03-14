Ask Nathan: EV Pickup Trucks Dominate, You’re Wrong About Silverado Interiors, and – You Mad Bro?

EV Pickup Trucks Dominate? Well, this cool looking Alpha Wolf 4×4 EV sure looks like it would. (Image: Alfa Motors Inc)

In this week’s Ask Nathan:

You think EV pickup trucks dominate?

You’re wrong about Chevrolet Silverado interiors.

You mad bro?

The first question comes from a viewer who states that we think EV pickup truck will dominate – everything.

(Images: Alpha Motor, Inc.)

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) Seriously, you think EV pickup trucks will dominate everything!?

Let’s get this straight big guy. They will never have the range or affordability or capability of a gas or diesel pickup. Sorry but no! And just because you love Andre’s F150 hybrid doesn’t mean hybrid pickups will be everywhere! You’re just a shill for Ford!

— M

A: That big check from Ford never came… bummer.

Two things: I never said EV pickup trucks will dominate – ever. I did say that they will become a viable alternative in the market, because a ton of them are coming soon. Every major automaker will have several electrified vehicles in their fleet within the next 18-months. Also, you need to get with the times, most people say I’m getting paid by FCA/Stellantis, GM or Toyota.

Rather than argue with you, why not look up what GM, Stellantis, Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Volkswagen, Toyota and many others have already announced? Not only will electric and hybrid vehicles increase their presence in our market, our love for pickup trucks will force automakers to electrify them as well.

If the experts and numbers can be trusted, the Tesla Cybertruck (pictured above) will sell like hotcakes. (Image: Tesla)

Not only that, but based on what we’re seeing in the industry, several startups, like Rivian, will find an audience in the United States. It’s just a matter of time. I mean, look at Tesla – they were selling a handful of cars at first, now – they are red-hot. It just depends on demand.

By the way, the blue truck pictured, the Alpha Wolf, is an all-electric (two passenger) pickup that’s supposed to have a range between 250 and 275 miles. If it goes into production, it will offer front, or all-wheel drive as options. The startup says it will run $36,000 to $46,000 – before potential federal EV tax credits, and additional state EV tax incentives.

– N

The Trail Boss has been a staff favorite

The next two question/statement comes from a viewer who feels that my observation(s) about Chevrolet Silverado interiors is way off. Also, that I am mistaken about the look of the Ford Explorer’s unusually placed infotainment screens. There were two emails.

Q:Nathan really needs to take better examination at full-size truck interiors.

Take a look Silverado/Sierra interior and you’ll see everything is well placed and within reach and despite what he said there aren’t many redundant buttons.

Contrast that too the Ram interior, the tall vertical screen pushes many of the buttons far down and they’re also kinked to the right as well, so not in easy reach. And speaking of muscle memory the screen takes up so much of the room it’s hard for you’re brain to quickly find the physical knobs buttons that you need to use.

The Silverado/Sierra has by far the most functional and ergonomic interior in the segment.

(… and the second email…)

Nathan said in the new podcast that the 12.3″ screen on the Explorer’s looks tacked on.

Umm, have you seen a Tesla interior Nathan??? I don’t see you complaining about the screens in those.

— Darren H



A: Hi Darren, here are my two replies.

First – about the Chevrolet interior.

Take a gander at this –

Most GM trucks have rotary dials and buttons that have a a similar design – near each other.

Now, do you see what I mean? Here is another example:

Check our those buttons yo! Look at those dials! It ain’t no BMW!

My point was: Ford was behind GM with interior design, but they leapfrogged the automaker with their new F-150’s interior design. I loved our Chevy Trail Boss, and it was a joy to drive, but I was never a huge fan of the interior. Especially the switchgear, button location and the proximity of the rotary dials – that control totally different functions.

Ram builds a MUCH nicer interior than the current GM trucks. They just do. I like the feel of the components, and most of the switchgear is easy to work with.

Now, on to the Ford Explorer:

“Nathan said in the new podcast that the 12.3″ screen on the Explorer’s looks tacked on. Umm have you seen a Tesla interior Nathan??? I don’t see you complaining about the screens in those.”

Explorer Hybrid Limited trim

I said it looked tacked on, almost like an afterthought. Fortunately, other Ford products, like the Mach-E, are much better.

Here’s Tesla…

Tesla Model S

You’re right – it’s huge, but the Tesla screen looks like it was designed to be there. Also, I have complained about the light from those massive Tesla screens DOZENS of times. I hate the glare of large screens.

Getting back to Ram: the optional large screen on the Ram is not my favorite by a long shot. I prefer the mid-size which is less intrusive. So, on that point, I agree with you. Still, with all that being said, I stand by what I originally said on both vehicles.

To recap:

Silverado’s switchgear, including rotary dials, are too similar, too close and the layout is not as good as it could be. I’m right, but (fortunately) GM is about to completely redesign their truck interiors to resemble their large SUVs – which is a good thing.

The Ford Expedition’s center infotainment screen looks tacked on, like it was added as an afterthought. I’m totally right about that too. Fortunately, Ford is finally building quality interiors and I think the Explorer will get an upgrade in the near future.

One final point Darren: The current full-size trucks from Toyota and Nissan are still behind GM, and well behind Ford.

Thanks for the email(s)!

— N

Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage drove this Hellcat on Woodward. (Photo: Dodge)

The last question is from a disgruntled viewer/reader who is displeased about out lack of… obscenities?

Q: (Via NathanAdlen@Twitter) You mad bro?

Can’t tell how honest guys are if they don’t cuss now and then. Yell #### once in a while! You guys are too careful. Why it’s YouTube?

— Parkmore

A: Interesting (yet odd) question.

About 11-years ago, Roman and I decided that we wanted to keep TFL content inclusive and family-friendly. Sure, we slip up from time to time, but I want to keep producing material that’s clean enough for my young kid.

The whole team struggles to keep things fairly clean, especially Tommy. That kid’s got a mouth like a sailor.

Also, I’m trying to not anger my spouse.

I can appreciate your perspective, but we’re pretty happy with the results so far.

— N

Check out Roman’s introduction of the Jeep Wagoneer!