Ask Nathan: Future Jeep EV vs GMC Hummer, Buick Encore and Used Acura?

Future Jeep EV vs GMC Hummer?

Buick Encore good for snowy commuting?

Advice on a used Acura?

Future Jeep EV concept – Photo via Mark Tostle Instagram

The first question comes from a fan who wants to know if we will ever see a future Jeep EV vs GMC Hummer.

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) Hi Nathaniel! Think a future Jeep EV vs GMC Hummer is possible?

I’m not speaking of the Wrangler 4xe but of something that is a total battery electric vehicle!

— Kim.K

Future Jeep EV concept – Photo via Mark Tostle Instagram

A: That’s an interesting question.

There is a lot of speculation about Jeep and what type of BEV (battery electric vehicle) they will produce first. Some feel that the Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV will have an all-electric variant. Others say that Jeep will build a completely unique EV from the ground up. This vehicle is supposed to be capable, efficient and utilitarian – kind of what people are saying about the GMC Hummer EV.

Nothing has been confirmed by Jeep – other than, they are working on electrifying their fleet. Eventually. I added a few futuristic concept sketches to this post. A future Jeep EV could look this wild.

There are a few things to keep in mind: Jeep, as part of FCA, will be folded into PSA (Peugeot) to become Stellantis. This company will be the fourth largest automaker in the world. On top of that, Stellantis will have their brands share platforms, tech and designs to some degree. That could mean using Peugeot’s EV technology. They are known for building some pretty good EVs in Europe, so there is always a possibility that some of this know-how could come our way.

I think any full off-road-capable EV from Jeep is a few years off. At the very least, they need to see how the GMC Hummer EV performs and sells.

– N

The next question comes from a fan who is thinking about getting a Buick Encore as a commuter in snowy weather.

Q: Serious question for Nathan.

Nathan. At the end of January, I will have the opportunity to do two things. I may be moving to Montana from Florida and I may get an amazing deal on a 2020 Buick Encore the little one, not the GX. We need to get an all wheel drive car because I am not used to snow at all and I want something that is nicer than a Subaru Impreza which people are telling me to get.

I work with medical supplies and I have to go to hospitals and warehouses to tally numbers and certify orders. It is time for me to get out of Florida and I’m excited about moving to a place that is completely different. The last time I visited Montana it was snowing and I was told that it would be a good idea to get something that has four wheel drive or all wheel drive. I have no idea what that actually means. My current car is a Chevy Cruze and I have driven it over 130,000 miles in

My boyfriend swears that you once said you liked the Encore and that you bought one. That would be enough proof for me because we trust you and Roman. You guys seem so honest and real about what you do and what you think. I admire that and so does my boyfriend.

Dianne S

Daytona Beach, FL

A: Hi there!

You (kind of) heard correctly. My sister bought one four-years ago and putts around Colorado in all kinds of weather. She adores her little Buick Encore, and it has been 100-percent reliable over 60,000 miles. I have driven a few Buick Encores and I think they are well suited for commuters that want to be slightly pampered.

Getting an all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicle is a great idea for your upcoming situation. AWD means that the vehicle will send power to the wheels that have traction when slippage is detected. Most AWD systems are completely automatic and will do the work for you. I highly recommend you talk to a few of your new neighbors and friends to get their impressions on what the driving conditions may be like.

It is very important that you make sure you have the right tires. Without proper snow-rated tires, even AWD vehicles could have issues in challenging conditions. These tires usually have a snowflake printed on the sidewall and most tire-makers produce them. They are basically a more aggressive all-season tire that’s made to perform well in snow as well. Some people even buy full snow tires that they keep on their vehicle from early fall to mid spring. Full snow tires work best in cold, winter-like conditions. They are not meant for year-round driving. It is a bit of a pain to swap and store regular all-season tires and snow tires, but the rewards are worth it for many.

Good luck with your new life!

—N

The last question comes from a viewer who wants to buy an inexpensive, used Acura.

Image via: Craigs List Los Angeles

Q: (Via: Twitter@NathanAdlen) I am looking at a used Acura.

It’s a 1991 Integra L with 225 thousand miles on the clock. I like Hondas but I thought I would try one of these. The guy wants $4000 for it. It’s in real clean condition. I want a fun older car. What do you think?

A: Thanks for the question.

It’s a nice looking car, that’s for sure. I’m lacking any information about it. New engine? New transmission/clutch? Does it have a nice interior? How about records and how about updates?

Sure, a car like this could be worth $4,000, but it could be worth less. It’s important that you make sure it isn’t leaking, the breaks work and the tires are in good shape. That would be a good start. Honestly, without further information, all I can say is that it looks like a nice car.

Sorry I can’t help much. Send me more data!

— N

Speaking of good looking Acuras…