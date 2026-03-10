Honda Rolls Out Heritage Parts Program to Keep Your First-Gen Acura NSX Factory Fresh

(Images: American Honda)

Honda Heritage Parts will support parts production for first-gen NSX owners, starting this summer in the U.S.

As sports cars go (and especially JDM sports cars), the first-generation Acura NSX is royalty. Most folks have this car in their dream garage, and now Honda announced a new program to support the lucky ones who have the car in their actual garage. As Acura celebrates four decades in the U.S., the new Heritage Parts program will supply reproduction and “redeveloped” parts to keep these cars running in tip-top shape for years to come.

By that designation, you can expect NSX heritage parts to fall into either genuine OEM reproductions using the same materials as Honda did in 1991, or updated parts that use new materials or processes to deliver the same or better results.

As part of what’s called Honda Heritage Works — an entity made up of the heritage parts program and Honda Restoration Service (the latter being for Japanese customers only, sadly) — Honda mentions the range of “discounted genuine parts” will be available for the NSX’s powertrain, interior, exterior, electrical system and chassis. It’s worth noting that Heritage Works is a global program, so apart from the first-party restoration service, the parts side isn’t strictly limited to USDM or JDM customers.

The company says parts for other classic Honda and Acura performance models are still being evaluated, so this could expand beyond the NSX. It plans to start with its most iconic sports car, though, and will roll its Heritage Works program out in Japan on April 1. As for U.S. owners, you’ll be able to order the heritage parts for your NSX through Acura dealers starting this summer. Pricing isn’t available just yet, but we should get that information a bit closer to the actual launch.