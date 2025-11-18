LAST CHANCE TO WIN a 2025 Corvette Z06 or ’67 Corvette Sting Ray!

SPONSORED CONTENT

This Friday, November 21st is the deadline to enter the legendary annual giveaway from Ronald McDonald House of Central California in Fresno for a hard-to-find 2025 Chevy Corvette Z06 supercar and the pristine Tuxedo Black 1967 Corvette Sting Ray. Your entry supports a great cause, helping Central Valley families undergoing lengthy medical treatments. And while you're there, check out the fantastic 1966 Pontiac GTO convertible and a mean-looking 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS in black with white stripes also offered by the charity.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Track ready fun can be yours in this Corvette Z06. [image: RMHCV]

The long-awaited—and long-sought-after—Z06 C8 Corvette has arrived, and Ronald McDonald House Central Valley has one. The Z06 tunes its 5.5-liter V8 to 670 horsepower, up 175 hp from the ‘regular’ C8. The Z06 is 3.5 inches wider than the standard Vette to accommodate wider tires and larger wheels that house bigger brakes, making it more capable and stable in hard cornering and at high speeds. A track-focussed suspension and track tech package that can record lap times and record video. The 2LZ Package adds luxury goods such as a 14-speaker Bose audio system, GT2 bucket heated and vented seats, among other options. With the Z06, Chevy took one of the all-time best sportscars ever built and made it a legend.

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray

This 67 Sting Ray embodies sophisticated performance. [image: RMHCV]

This ’67 Chevy Corvette underwent a thorough restoration and upgrade with a slew of new parts. Its original Tuxedo Black color is matched to a new red interior, new black soft top, along with new Muncie 4-speed manual transmission, 4-wheel disc brakes, new radiator, and new exhaust system. The number-correct 427 V8 engine has been bored out to produce 500 horsepower. To handle that gob-smacking grunt, the car specs new wheels, new tires, and a rebuilt suspension with a heavy-duty sway bar. It’s almost a new car!

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Chevy achieved peak muscle car with the 1970 Chevelle SS [image: RMHCCV]

1970 was arguably peak muscle car, and this 1970 Chevelle SS represented GM’s mid-size muscle car moonshot. With an aggressive stance, the SS begged for fat tires and straight-line acceleration. This restored Chevelle comes with a 396 cubic inch V8 pumping out 350 hp and mated to a 4-speed transmission controlled by a classic Hurst shifter. A “Cowl Induction” hood and a long-tube Hooker competition header help deliver that unmistakable power and muscle car sound. To keep that grunt planted, this Chevy sports a heavy duty F41 suspension. Modern upgrades include power steering, power brakes with front disc brakes. Correct SS Rally wheels complete the classic, correct build.

1966 Pontiac GTO

This restored GTO has its original floor, frame, and body panels. [image: RMHCCV]

The 1966 GTO kicked off the muscle car era, becoming a standalone model that year. This restored 1966 Pontiac GTO features a 389 cu. in. V8 with the desirable Tri-Power carbs (three 2-barrel carbs), good for 360hp. Other performance goodies include a Muncie 4-speed manual transmission, updated power steering and power disc brakes, and a Posi-Traction rear differential. And while the power soft top and upholstery are new, the floor, frame, and body panels are original with documentation from Pontiac Historical Services to back it up.

About Ronald McDonald House Central Valley

The Ronald McDonald House Central Valley provides a home away from home for families while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital. The house features three wings with a total of 18 guest rooms. Each wing comes equipped with its own laundry room, kitchen, and dining area for guests to share. Stocked pantries and private refrigerators highlight each guest room. Additional amenities include a playroom for siblings, a large communal living area, outdoor dining areas, play areas, and some spaces for quiet moments.

Void where prohibited. No purchase or donation necessary to enter. Donation does not increase your chance of winning. Winner is responsible for all applicable income, sales tax, and any other fee associated with winning a prize. Tickets are not tax deductible. Complete details available in the official rules (more details here).