The 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale Gets a Mid-Cycle Update, And You’ll Never Guess What’s Missing

A new front end, a wider track, a new trim…and no PHEV?

Nearly three years after it initially went on sale, the 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale is getting a few choice updates. In itself, that’s hardly surprising, as most cars get at least a small update a few years into their lifespan. The Tonale hasn’t exactly been flying off the lots, either, with just 3,383 units finding owners in 2024. So, in light of sluggish sales, it makes sense for Stellantis to try and freshen it up a bit. We now get snazzier styling for the entry-level Alfa, but the plug-in hybrid powertrain is no longer available.

Moving forward, then, that means the only powertrain you’ll be able to get for the 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale is the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. If you’ve been keeping up with Stellantis news over the past year or so, you’ll definitely spot the trend there. The automaker is rethinking its electrification strategy after high-profile changes in leadership and relatively lackluster demand, to the point where it’s pulled the plug on the fully electric Ram 1500 and the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee, as well as the Jeep Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid. Now, you can add the Tonale to that list as well as its 1.3-liter powertrain putting out a combined 285 horsepower.

In its place, the standard 2.0-liter turbo-four manages 268 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. With that, you get standard all-wheel drive, as well as a 9-speed automatic transmission. Four-piston Brembo brakes are available as an option.

The 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale brings a series of styling and minor mechanical changes to the equation, apart from just dropping the PHEV. There’s a new, sharper front fascia, with a large lower intake and slim vents on either side of the signature Alfa grille. The brand’s compact SUV also gets a wider front and rear track for a more squared-off stance, as well as new wheel designs. Rosso Brera, Verde Monza and Giallo Ocra also join the color palette as exterior options, while all Tonales now get a black-and-white version of the Alfa Romeo badge, instead of the multi-color version in previous years and models.

Inside, the 2026 Tonale gets “refined interior appointments”, including contrasting stitching on the dashboard, door panels and armrest. Leather and Alcantara seats up front feature 8-way power seats with 4-way lumbar adjustment as well as heating and ventilation.

A new Sport Speciale trim joins the Tonale lineup for 2026, too.

This is the model you’re seeing in these photos, complete with three-hole 20-inch wheels, the aforementioned Brembo brakes and silver accents on the side skirts and rear bumper. If you want, you can also order it with a contrasting black roof. As for the interior, the Sport Speciale gets black-and-pearl perforated Alcantara-trimmed seats, as well as a black-wrapped Alcantara dashboard fascia.

How much will it cost?

The facelifted 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale will arrive at dealerships before the end of the year. Even with the updates, the base Sprint actually costs $40 less than it did last year, setting you back about $39,745. The Veloce costs $44,245 as does the Sport Speciale, so you’ll have a choice of which direction you want to go above the base model.

Now, while the 2026 Alfa Romeo Tonale is rolling out on schedule, we still aren’t sure about its Dodge-branded sibling, the Hornet. Both are built in Italy, but Dodge suspended production of the 2026 Hornet in the summer due to tariffs. Since then…we haven’t really heard anything from Stellantis on the matter, even as it announces major US investment for models like the next-gen Durango. We’ll have to wait and see, but it could be curtains for the Hornet after just two model years on the market. At least, that’s the general consensus given the current landscape.