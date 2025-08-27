The 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Edition Is a Retro Blast…But Man Is It Pricey: Review

(Images: TFL Studios | Zach Butler)

Pros Cons ✓ Retro styling ☓ I’m sorry, how much? For a two-door Bronco? ✓ Punchy V6 engine (if not as punchy as the Raptor) ☓ Fuel economy is what you’d expect ✓ Fun driving experience, even on the road ☓ Wind noise is an issue, even with the hardtop ✓ Solid off-road capability, too

2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Edition Overview: What’s in a name?

It’s been four years since Ford relaunched its iconic Jeep-fighting Bronco SUV. And in that time, not too much has changed: You still get two- and four-door options, a range of four- or six-cylinder engines, and an optional manual transmission with the four-banger. Sure it sucks a little bit that you can’t get it with a V6 like the Wrangler, but hey, at least we have two SUVs that directly compete that both offer a three-pedal option (and it’s a 7-speed, to the Jeep’s six). What is new for 2025, though, is the two-door Stroppe Edition, and that’s what we’re looking at here.

Ford originally announced this model late last year, named after Baja 1000 legend Bill Stroppe, with throwback elements dating to his racing efforts back in the 1960s and ’70s. To that end, you get what is (in my opinion) an awesome looking, retro-themed modern Bronco based on the previously available Wildtrak trim with special touches inside and out.

Here’s the rub, though: While the base Bronco starts at $40,990 right now, the Stroppe Edition will set you back a whipping $77,630…and that’s before you start picking up any extra accessories you’d want. It’s near the top of the price tree with the $81,990 Bronco Raptor (which again, ouch), and is only available as a two-door model with the mid-range, 330-horsepower 2.7-liter EcoBoost under the hood. So the burning question should you be drawn to the Stroppe is immediately clear: Is it worth that kind of cash?

Let’s chat about the Bronco Stroppe’s performance — because it is a high point

When you’re basing your special retro truck’s identity around an iconic Baja 1000 racer, it needs to bring some decent grunt to the party. And it does: Even the “mid-range” EcoBoost V6 is a punchy powertrain, even if it’s closer to the base 300-horsepower 2.3-liter four-pot than the full-fat, 418-horsepower Raptor. Unlike the base engine’s manual option, the Stroppe’s setup strictly uses Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission.

If you’re looking for a V6-powered two-door Bronco at all for 2025, it’s worth noting the Stroppe Edition is now your only option. The base model and the Badlands now only come with the 2.3-liter four-cylinder if you go for the two-door, so your alternatives to get V6 power include going this direction or stepping into a four-door model.

On the road — where you’ll likely spend most of your time in this rig, let’s be honest — the Bronco Stroppe (and every other Bronco, for that matter) actually feels a lot more fun than I expected. And we’ve had a Bronco with this engine before, in the 2021 Badlands-based First Edition. Against the Jeep Wrangler, it’s surprisingly refined, thanks in so small part to Ford’s decision to use independent front suspension and rack-and-pinion steering over a recirculating ball system. When you combine more precise steering (at least by off-road SUV standards) with the shorter 100.4-inch wheelbase, I thought it would feel a little twitchy in highway driving. Even on rugged 35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires, though, the Bronco Stroppe feels composed and comfortable — no complaints on that front.

The Stroppe Edition naturally features plenty of off-road upgrades, but there’s a price you pay beyond the MSRP

As far as actual off-road gear, the 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Edition does get the whole shebang, stopping just short of the range-topping Raptor. That is, you get Ford’s HOSS 3.0 suspension (that is also available on top of the Badland’s Sasquatch Package) with 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks, as well as the Sasquatch’s suspension lift, beefier tires on a set of 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, front and rear locking differentials and Ford’s complete off-roading feature suite (G.O.A.T. modes, stabilizer bar disconnect and Trail Control being the standouts). Again, all good stuff, and that continues with the rock sliders, steel side steps, heavy-duty bumpers and plenty of underbody armor.

What is a bit of a down side with the off-road-prepped Stroppe, albeit an expected one, is fuel economy. While the four-cylinder Bronco manages up to 22 mpg on the highway, V6 models drop to a mediocre 17-18 mpg, no matter the driving situation. You can game it a little bit — I managed around 19 mpg in my few days behind the wheel — but don’t expect much more than that.

Even being a ‘retro’ model, you aren’t hurting for interior features

Much like the Atlas Blue, Oxford White and Code Orange exterior with special Stroppe Edition badging, the interior styling is the main change you can expect over any other 2025 Bronco model. Since this is pretty much a top-end model, you get all the goodies on top of the off-road prowess. A 12-speaker B&O sound system comes standard, as does leather seats (that are heated in the front), a heated steering wheel, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors and LED approach lamps in the side view mirrors, to name a few. Basically, the fact that Ford calls the Stroppe’s standard equipment group the “Lux Package” should give you an idea of what to expect…and set your expectations for the high price tag.

By default, the Bronco Stroppe Edition comes with an Atlas Blue-painted hardtop, though Ford also offers several dealer-installed softtop options if you’re going for a different sort of vibe. There’s still some wind noise even with the hardtop, though from experience I still would definitely prefer it over the soft options for everyday driving.

The splashes of white and orange throughout the interior does jazz things up pretty nicely. Like all other Broncos, the bits of the interior you regularly handle (i.e. the steering wheel, seats and gear lever) all feel appropriately premium for a nearly $80,000 SUV.

This special edition isn’t immune from the other pieces that don’t feel as luxurious, though, which includes most of the lower instrument panel and the $135 “FITS” accessory package. You get a small base plate and bin that hooks into the passenger side of the console, which offers a bit more storage space. Practically speaking it’s a nice touch, but it’s the same sort of cheaper-feeling material as much of the rest of the center console. And since this is a two-door Bronco, you will probably knock the bin (and whatever’s in it) clean out of its mounting point when you go to move the seat so rear passengers can get into the car. I found that out when I had to go fishing for my sunglasses during my photo shoot.

Verdict: The Bronco Stroppe is capable and cool, but that price tag, man…

Look, would Bill Stroppe give a damn about finicky interior bits or whether the old-school Bronco had precise steering? No. But if I’m shelling out this sort of money for a Bronco, I’m going to want to sweat the finer points a bit. Zoom out a bit and take a wider view, and the 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Edition is still a mightily capable rig that you’d have a blast sliding around like a proper Baja truck.

The thing is, “capable” and “compliant” are words you can apply to the whole Bronco range, including models that are much more affordable than this. When Ford originally announced this model about a year ago, I guessed it would be a bit more expensive than the Wildtrak was, at about the mid-$60,000 range…and boy, was I wrong. As much as I am harping on about the price tag, $78K-plus for a two-door Bronco is a big ask, to put it lightly.

I’m a bit of a sucker for some of these old-school-inspired SUVs, so I think the Bronco Stroppe Edition looks awesome. And that’s really the crux of this particular build, because you can get a similar level of capability with the Badlands. You won’t get the tri-color theme or the name, though, so if you do want a special and potentially collectible SUV that is a Swiss Army knife and looks badass, by all means go for it. You’ll definitely turn some heads, and even with the price tag, this Bronco did just feel fun to look at and drive each day.