Audi Continues Overhauling Its Lineup With Sleeker A6 Avant Wagon

Audi continues evolving its core lineup into sleeker models with even more tech.

When you look at most German automakers (BMW being a notable standout with some models), newer designs still favor the evolutionary route rather than going buck wild with a radical new vision of the path forward. That’s still broadly true with the new Audi A5 and now the A6 Avant wagon, but you have to admit…this wagon looks more sleek and elegant than many of its forebears.

Audi debuted this model for European markets as it overhauls its popular sedans and SUVs, like the A5 (formerly the A4) and the Q5. Sadly, if you are a wagon fan, this particular model almost certainly won’t come to the U.S. — but there is a silver lining. Since Audi is sticking with its internal combustion cars for a bit, we will likely follow this A6 Avant with many of the same styling touches as the svelte station wagon, just without the extra bit of practicality. Right now, the only shot American drivers really have on the practicality front without buying an SUV is going for the RS6 Avant…but going for the performance will set you back a cool $127,895, while the GT is even more expensive, not to mention far rarer at 660 units worldwide.

Station wagon body aside, there are bits of this new A6 we can look forward to in due time. Audi’s exterior styling gets a glow-up (again, if not a complete revolution) with a more aggressive grille design, as well as elaborate new LED headlights and taillights. For the Avant, at least, Audi claims its styling tweaks helped create the most aerodynamic version yet, with a drag coefficient of 0.25.

That ought to help its efficiency, even when the A6 Avant is packing a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine with 362 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque on tap. That engine gets a 48-volt mild hybrid system, as does the base 2.0-liter engine with 201 horsepower that will also be on offer, at least in Europe. Over here, the current A6 lineup is split into the ’45 TFSI’ using the 2.0-liter engine, and the ’55 TFSI’ using a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6. Audi says its sharpened up the steering over the old A6, while all-wheel drive versions will also be offered with rear-wheel steering and adaptive air suspension. Basically, it’s getting everything it needs to stay competitive with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, as well as the BMW 5 Series.

Inside, the new Audi A6 will be familiar if you’ve seen the updated A5 and Q5 lineups. To that end, you get a new 14.5-inch touchscreen in the center, flanked by an 11.5-inch digital cluster on the left and a 10.9-inch screen on the right for the front passenger. If you still don’t feel you have enough display real estate, the new A6 also comes with an optional head-up display (pretty standard stuff in this segment). A Bang & Olufsen premium sound system is still part of the mix, while buyers also have the choice of a four-zone automatic climate control package.

European shoppers can order a new Audi A6 Avant new. Pricing starts at 58,000 Euros over there (about $62,000 at current exchange rates) for the entry-level gas engine. As for the sedan we’ll most likely get, it seems that should arrive later this year or in calendar year 2026, with a similar 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter gas powertrain offering (though ours manages 261 hp and 273 lb-ft in the current A6). Audi mentions a turbo-diesel four-cylinder as well, but that definitely won’t come to the U.S.