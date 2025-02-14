Acura’s New Entry-Level ADX Crossover Will Cost You Between $36,350 and $45,350

(Images: Acura)

Acura is about to launch a new small crossover to compete against the BMW X1, Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, among others.

While it’s also updated its flagship MDX and compact RDX SUVs for 2025, Acura is further expanding its lineup by bringing in another contender with the small ADX. The automaker aims to offer a crossover option alongside the Integra for folks wanting to jump into the premium brand, but without paying an eye-watering price tag for the privilege. Now, we know exactly how much the new ADX will cost, as pricing for the base model starts at $36,350 (including $1,350 destination).

The base 2025 Acura ADX brings front-wheel drive to the mix, along with a turbocharged 1.5-liter turbocharged engine yoked to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It’s the exact same setup that’s in the base Integra and the Honda Civic Si, though both of those cars do offer a 6-speed manual transmission. You don’t get that here, naturally. For some reason, Acura is playing coy when it comes to the ADX’s power output, but I’d expect to see numbers pretty close to the 200 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque we’ve seen in those other models. As far as standard kit, the base ADX brings in a 9-inch infotainment display, a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot and a 15-watt wireless smartphone charger.

Above the entry-level model, Acura offers two more trim options akin to its other cars: A-Spec or A-Spec with Advance Package. The former mainly focuses on sportier bits, including Ultrasuede seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, stainless steel-effect sport pedals, red gauge needles in the cluster, red contrast stitching throughout the cabin and a chrome shift knob. That said, the $39,350 A-Spec also throws in a panoramic moonroof.

The A-Spec with Advance, starting off at $43,350, brings more features on top of the sportier looking elements. On that model, you get Berlina Black 19-inch gloss wheels, Google Built-in apps with a 3-year unlimited data plan (you’ll have to pay to keep up the subscription beyond that), a heated steering wheel, 360-degree camera system and a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Across all three trims, all-wheel drive is available for an extra $2,000.

Price-wise, much like the RDX, Acura has priced the ADX competitively against its European competition. The $36,350 to $45,350 band brings it pretty close to the Lexus UX, while the closest rival from Mercedes-Benz or BMW both clock in over $40,000 to start.

Acura ADX crossovers will arrive at the brand’s franchise dealers later this spring.