The 2024 Lexus IS Adds New Packages (And Keeps the V8 Option!)

The IS 300, 350 and 500 are all sticking around, with each getting a few tweaks

(Images: Lexus)

If you’re shopping a 2024 Lexus IS, you’ll have a few more options to consider.

Lexus’ smallest sedan gets a few new items on the menu to spice things up for this model year, but the fundamental choices remain the same. This year’s IS still comes in three flavors: a 2.0-liter-equipped IS 300 (in RWD layout), 3.5-liter V6-equipped IS 300 AWD and IS 350, or a 5.0-liter V8-equipped IS 500 F Sport Performance. New choices mainly come down to packages like the F Sport Design on lower-end ID 300 and IS 350 models, as well as a “Blackout” package for the IS 350 and the return of the Special Appearance package offered last year for 2024 (limited to 150 units).

IS 500 F Sport tweaks

While it’s the most powerul variant, the 2024 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance arguably sees the smallest number of changes for the new model year. All IS 500 models will come with black mirror caps with dark chrome trim. There’s a new paint color called “Incognito” (that’s also available on the IS 350), and there’s the limited-run package mentioned earlier.

The Special Appearance package pairs Blue Vector paint with 19-inch matte black BBS wheels, a black NuLuxe interior and and blue stitching throughout the cabin, including on the floor mats and the key gloves. Those 150 buyers who opt into this low-volume package also get a SmartAccess key card to round out the extra goodies. That package will go on sale later this fall.

IS 300 changes

At the other end of the lineup, the 2024 Lexus IS 300 adds in an F Sport Design trim option on both rear- and all-wheel drive models. The F Sport Design brings in 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels and bespoke badging, but that’s about it. You’ll still need to get the full-blown F Sport model to get those features as well as other upgrades like heated and ventilated seats, aluminum pedals and an F Sport heated steering wheel.

Lexus’ blue-hued Grecian Water exterior color is now only available on the non-F Sport IS 300 models.

What about the IS 350?

Most folks looking to buy an IS at all will land right in the middle of the range at the IS 350. You can get either the F Sport Design or the full-on F Sport package here, as well as an optional Handling Package and the Incognito paint color that’s also available for the IS 500. New for this year, a “Blackout Package” adds on to the F Sport with the Handling Package by bringing in 19-inch matte black BBS wheels, the black mirror caps and dark chrome window trim. The Blackout also adds in the “Lexus Memory Package” that adds in a memory function for the driver’s seat, outer mirrors and the steering wheel.

2024 Lexus IS price walk

No matter which version you choose, you’re looking at a price increase against the 2023 models. Including Lexus’ $1,150 destination charge, prices start at $42,385 for the base IS 300 with no package options. At the top end, the IS 500 F Sport Premium will set you back $65,670. On the whole, Lexus’ price hike ranges between $650 at the low end and $1,750 for the upper trims.

Mid-range IS 350 F Sport Design and F Sport models cost an extra $750, starting at $45,560 for a rear-wheel drive F Sport Design model.