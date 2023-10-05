Alfa Romeo Debuts Limited-Run ‘Carbon Edition’ Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Models

(Images: Alfa Romeo)

The updated Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio get a new limited-run Carbon Edition.

At $82,970 for the Giulia and $88,870 for the Stelvio, you already have to shell out a fair bit of cash to pick up either of Alfa Romeo’s 505-horsepower flagship models. If neither is quite exclusive enough for your taste, though, there’s now a new option. On Thursday, Stellantis announced a limited-run 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition.

At it’s core, we’re looking at a carbon-themed appearance package. You don’t get any more power, but each car does see some sportier-looking design touches. The Carbon Edition gets red leather seats, while the standard Quadrifoglios typically only get black seats with no other color option. Carbon fiber accents also cover the dash, doors and center console. Outside, the limited-run models get either 19-inch (Giulia) or 21-inch (Stelvio) wheels as well as carbon fiber side sills, mirror caps and V-shaped grille. The Carbon Editions also get heat extractors at the front for a bit of a different look.

The rear-wheel drive 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition takes things one step further, with an exposed carbon fiber roof. Both cars are available in Vulcano Black, Alfa Red or Rosso Etna paint colors. All of these limited-run models get the Harman Kardon premium sound system and Active Assist Plus Driver Group as standard equipment.

Under the hood, neither car changes with this special edition package. You still get a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine, putting out 505 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. Power makes its way to the rear wheels (or all four, in the Stelvio’s case) through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Speeds top out at 176 mph for the Stelvio and 191 mph for the Giulia.

Pricing and availability

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Carbon Edition models are exclusive to the North American market. They will be exceptionally rare, too, as the automaker only plans to build 130 examples. That’s not 130 cars of each model, but 130 in total.

Pricing for the Giulia comes in at $86,470, while the Stelvio is substantially higher at $93,870. Both prices include Alfa Romeo’s $1,595 destination fee. That’s not quite as pricey as the 100th Anniversary Edition models, but it’s still anywhere from $3,500 to $5,000 more than the standard Quadrifoglio models.