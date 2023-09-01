The 2025 Mini Countryman Gets a Size-Up and Fully Electric Powertrain

The 2025 Mini Countryman debuts alongside its hatchback sibling at the IAA Show in Munich.

This third-generation model is longer, wider and taller than the crossover it replaces, and also introduces an electric powertrain option. Gas versions of the new Countryman will join the EV, but not until after the electric “SE” model launches next year.

Two electric Countryman models will be available: a base Countryman E and a more powerful Countryman SE.

Both the Countryman and the new Mini Cooper hatchback will launch next year as 2025 models. Pricing is not available just yet.



Meet the new, electric 2025 Mini Countryman.

It’s back, and it’s bigger than ever. Debuting alongside the new Mini Cooper hatch, the automaker also brought along its flagship crossover for the IAA Show in Munich next week. The new Countryman gets 5.1 inches longer, 0.8 inches wider and 2.4 inches taller than the car it replaces while also introducing something the past two generations didn’t have: a fully electric variant.

For those unwilling to make the EV jump just yet, though, don’t fret. Gas versions are coming while some markets will even get diesel versions, but Mini is spearheading this third-generation model with the EV. Beyond getting physically larger, Mini also gave the Countryman a more angular look with its grille and headlights, as well as flush BMW-style door handles and colored accents throughout the interior, including an odd-looking panel just behind the C-pillar.

Thanks to the styling changes, the 2025 Mini Countryman also boasts a far better drag coefficient than the previous model. The new car sports a 0.26 figure, down from 0.31, with the aerodynamic changes meant to aid the electric car’s driving range.

Two electric powertrains at launch

Like the hatchback, the 2025 Mini Countryman promises two electric models at launch: the base Countryman E and the more potent, all-wheel drive Countryman SE ALL4.

The Countryman E packs a single motor, which makes it good for 204 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Mini says that output makes the entry-level model capable of a 0-60 sprint in about 8.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 106 mph. The Countryman SE ALL4, on the other hand, gets another electric motor, upping the performance to 313 horsepower and 364 lb-ft of torque. That shaves three seconds off the 0-60 time (about 5.6 seconds) and ups the top speed slightly, to 112 mph.

Both cars use the same 64.7-kWh battery pack. However, the driving range is slightly better for the E, which gets an estimated 287 miles per charge. That figure uses the WLTP cycle, though, which is generally far more optimistic than official EPA ratings. For its extra grunt, the SE only loses 19 miles of range, getting 269 miles using the WLTP calculation. For our market, expect those figures to fall into the lower-200-mile range for both versions.

Since it packs a larger battery, you’d expect the Countryman to support faster charging rates than the Cooper — and you’d be right. Mini’s new electric crossover actually supports 22 kW AC charging, which is remarkably quick if you have the right setup to support that. Most household systems may not push that sort of amperage, so you may only be able to get the full 22 kW if you plug in somewhere that uses three-phase power to maintain that charging rate. As for DC fast charging, the Countryman tops out at 130 kW, which Mini says is good for a 10-80% recharge in under 30 minutes.

Mini retuned the Countryman’s suspension for this new generation, and also offers adaptive suspension that drops the car by about 0.6 inches (or 15 mm). The new model also gets wider 245-section tires on wheels ranging from 17 to 20 inches.

Looking inside the 2025 Mini Countryman

Inside, the new Countryman brings in a similar layout and vibe to the hatchback. You get the same minimalist switch layout with a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen at the center. Thanks to the larger dimensions, this new model brings better passenger and cargo space. The gear selector is no longer on the center console, instead moving to a toggle switch alongside the few other hard switches you do get beneath the screen.

Like the 2025 Mini Cooper hatchback, there’s no pricing information for the new Countryman just yet. We’ll know more next year, when both cars are set to launch after the current generation wraps up. Again, if you’re looking for gas variants, you’ll have to wait until after the electric Countryman arrives. We may see those later in 2024 or in 2025.

