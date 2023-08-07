Lucid Slashes Air Pricing by As Much As $12,400: But There’s a Catch

(Images: Lucid Motors)

The EV price wars are on, with the Lucid Air Pure firing the latest shot to undercut Tesla.

If you’re shopping for a large electric sedan, the Lucid Air still commands a solid chunk of cash to buy. It just got a bit less painful, though, as Lucid Motors announced price cuts across the Air’s range of up to $12,400.

Now, you won’t see that big a price drop at the entry-level end. The Lucid Air Pure now starts at $82,400, representing a $5,000 drop from its previous asking price. More importantly for the company’s ambitions though, that new figure undercuts the dual-motor Tesla Model S by $6,090. With a maximum range of 410 miles, 480 horsepower on tap and a 0-60 time around 3.8 seconds (all Lucid’s numbers), the base Air is more or less within striking distance of its rival.

Lucid Motors also cut pricing for its Air Touring and Grand Touring models by $12,400 each. The Touring now starts at $95,000 (down from $107,400), while the Grand Touring is $125,600 (rather than $138,000). Mind you, the current top-end Air is still more expensive than a $108,490 Tesla Model S Plaid, but at least there’s a smaller gulf now.

At the moment, we’re still waiting on the 1,200-horsepower Lucid Air Sapphire to arrive. That model is more of a direct rival to the Model S Plaid, though that limited-run version will cost far more.

Here’s the catch: These price cuts are in place to help ship units. Lucid says that interested buyers should pull the trigger now, as the cuts are “only available while supplies last“. If the price drop does entice throngs of customers, then we may not see prices this low for very long.

Another segment rival, the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, starts at $104,800.