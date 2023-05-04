Takata Airbag Recall: BMW Issues ‘Do Not Drive’ Order for 90,000 Older Vehicles

(Images: BMW)

Approximately 90,000 BMW vehicles built between 2000 and 2006 already under recall for faulty Takata airbags.

According to BMW, who stated that they have been working to recall all affected vehicles since 2016, there are still numerous vehicles that have not responded to the recall. These potentially defective airbags can cause additional injury to the occupants in the case of an accident. Now that the airbag inflators have further aged, the risk of serious injury or death is substantially higher.

BMW of North America has issued a “do not drive” warning for approximately 90,000 2000-2006 model BMW 3 Series (E46) including M3. This also includes the 2000-2003 5 Series (E39), including the M5 and the 2000-2004 X5 (E53). Many of which are equipped with certain driver’s front airbag inflators manufactured by Takata.

Here is the automaker’s full statement:

“We cannot state strongly enough just how urgent it is for our customers to take this warning seriously. We know these airbags only become more dangerous over time, which is why we are taking yet another step to get these parts out of our vehicles. Customers must park these vehicles immediately and take a few moments to check if their vehicle is safe for them and their family members to drive. Repairing these vehicles is quick, easy to arrange, and is completely free of charge.” Claus Eberhart, Vice President of Aftersales BMW NA,

Go to one of these sites to see if your BMW is part of this recall: