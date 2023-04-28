Rejoice Wagon Lovers: The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Will Still Be an Option

(Images: Mercedes-Benz)

A newly filed EPA certification document signals the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will in fact have a wagon variant in the U.S. market.

While the automaker revealed the sedan earlier this week, there was only mention of the sedan, so it was unclear whether this generation would drop the wagon model.

This document suggests we’ll still only get the ‘All-Terrain’ version. There’s been no mention of a new AMG E-Class (even in sedan form) just yet, so there’s no information on a new E 63 wagon just yet. The rumored Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class, a replacement for the C/E-Class coupes and convertibles, also appears in the document.



Wagons may not be explosively popular, but the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class will still offer an option.

A new filing by Mercedes-Benz to the EPA certifying engines throughout its 2024 model year lineup gives us a bit more information on what’s coming down the pike. Most of the news isn’t surprising, like the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance or the host of electric models, with everything in between. One item that Car and Driver noticed in this filing, though, is a nugget we didn’t have when the new E-Class debuted earlier this week: It will most likely spawn a wagon variant for U.S. buyers.

That’s great news for folks like me, who stubbornly hang onto the notion that wagons are welcome respite from the landslide of samey, uninspired crossovers. Yes, I still like hot hatchbacks and I still like wagons and I’m not ashamed to admit either fascination. To that end, when it does make its way into U.S. showrooms, it appears the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class wagon will strictly come in its off-road-themed All-Terrain guise.

At the moment, there’s no mention of any AMG E-Class models. We don’t even have any concrete information on the sedan, let alone a new version of the AMG E 63 wagon. It’s not likely we’ll know too much on that front until next year. The E 450, for its part, packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine putting out 375 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Now, the EPA document also confirms what we already know: No E-Class coupe or convertible is coming around in this generation. However, there will be a CLE-Class, which is a new moniker meant to replace the E-Class’ two-door options as well as those for the smaller C-Class. This document sheds light on the CLE 300 making an appearance. That car will likely use the same 2.0-liter engine as the C 300, while there will also be a CLE 450 (with the 3.0-liter from the E 450 mentioned above).

Mercedes does mention an AMG CLE 53 here, which should carry over the engine from the outgoing E 53 model. It makes 429 horsepower in its current iteration, though the CLE may get a boosted version when it arrives for model year 2025.